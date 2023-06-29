UK Court of Appeal says the government’s plan to transfer asylum seekers to Rwanda unlawful

In a significant development, campaigners and asylum seekers have emerged victorious in their Court of Appeal challenge against the government’s proposed deportation scheme to Rwanda.

Initially, in December, the High Court had ruled in favor of the government, deeming the plan lawful. However, a month later, the High Court granted an appeal against its own judgment, providing campaigners with an opportunity to renew their legal battle.

The deportation policy, introduced by Boris Johnson’s administration and subsequently advanced by his successors, aimed to address the issue of small boat crossings in the Channel. Nonetheless, despite a £120 million agreement made over a year ago, no individuals have been sent to Rwanda due to a series of legal challenges.

Campaigners have strongly criticized the policy, describing it as “cruel” and predicting severe human suffering as a result. They have fought tirelessly through the judicial system to prevent its implementation. On the other hand, the government argues that the current system creates an incentive for perilous Channel crossings and asserts that doing nothing is not a viable option.

It is worth noting that if this latest ruling is appealed, it may face further hurdles if taken to the Supreme Court and potentially the European Court of Human Rights.