UK Donates £1.7m to Help Zimbabwe Tackle Coronavirus

The United Kingdom has granted Zimbabwe £1.7m to help combat the newly discovered deadly coronavirus although the Southern Africa country is still to record any official case.
According to Melanie Robinson, the UK Ambassador to Zimbabwe the money would go to the World Health Organisation to ensure early detection and case management of suspected Covid19 cases.
HMA Robinson made the announcement after meeting Zimbabwe Minister of Health Obadiah Moyo today to discuss #COVID19.
She urged the Zimbabwean Government to act on the importance of urgency, clarity in leadership, coordination and communication based on a preparedness plan.