UK issues fresh travel warning to Zimbabwe

Boris Johnson

Latest update: Updated information on restrictions for sit-down meals at restaurants (‘Coronavirus’ page) and additional information on entry and quarantine requirements for Zimbabwe; there are no testing facilities on arrival (‘Entry requirements’ page)

The FCDO advises against all but essential travel to:

the whole of Zimbabwe based on the current assessment of COVID-19 risks.

From 9 January, visitors arriving into England who have been in or transited through Zimbabwe in the previous 10 days will not be permitted entry. British and Irish nationals, and third country nationals with residence rights in the UK arriving in England from Zimbabwe will be required to quarantine in a hotel. Different requirements apply for arrivals into Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

The FCDO is not advising those already travelling in Zimbabwe to leave at this time. Travellers should follow the advice of the local authorities on how best to protect themselves and others, including any measures that they bring in to control the virus. You should contact your tour operator or airline if you have any questions about your return journey.

data-full-width=""> data-full-width="">

Travel to Zimbabwe is subject to entry restrictions

Non-residents entering Zimbabwe must possess a negative COVID-19 test result certificate, issued no more than 48 hours before their departure to Zimbabwe.

Those who arrive in Zimbabwe without a negative PCR test certificate are required to quarantine at a designated hotel at their own expense. Those arriving with a negative PCR test certificate shall self-quarantine for 10 days from their date of arrival in Zimbabwe.

Returning citizens or residents of Zimbabwe who do not have a valid negative PCR test certificate on arrival are required to quarantine for 10 days at a designated hotel or other designated place of quarantine at their own expense and will only be released after a negative COVID-19 test result. Returning residents or citizens of Zimbabwe with proof of a negative PCR test certificate can self-quarantine at home for 10 days

Enforcement of quarantine may vary

Source: YOU.GOV