UK issues Zimbabwe travel warning

New information on the airlines in Zimbabwe that do not meet international safety standards (‘Summary’ and ‘Safety and security’ pages)

Before you travel, check the ‘Entry requirements’ section for Zimbabwe’s current entry restrictions and requirements. These may change with little warning. Monitor this advice for the latest updates and stay in contact with your travel provider.

If you plan to pass through another country to return to the UK, check the travel advice for the country you’re transiting.

It is more important than ever to get travel insurance and check your cover. See the FCDO’s guidance on foreign travel insurance.

You should avoid any political gatherings or demonstrations. These can be unpredictable, can turn violent without notice and the response from the security forces may be disproportionate. You should exercise a high degree of caution and monitor local media and this travel advice for updates.

Taking photographs of police, armed forces personnel, government buildings and of demonstrations and protests is not permitted. You should avoid political activity, or activities which could be considered political, including political discussions in public places. Ensure you carry identification, so that you can produce it if required to do so by the security forces. See Political situation

Zimbabwe’s economic situation remains unpredictable. Both the Zimbabwe Dollar and US Dollar are currently used. This may change without notice. There is a shortage of physical cash so it is not always possible to make cash withdrawals using an international bank card. If attempting to use an international bank card for payment in supermarkets, shops and restaurants, ensure you state that you are using an international card to avoid overcharging on your account. You should check with your tour operator or hotel what payment methods will be accepted. See Money

Zimbabwe is currently experiencing electricity shortages resulting in extended periods without power. During blackouts, you should exercise a high degree of caution when driving as traffic lights may not be operational. Water rationing is being experienced in certain parts of the country. Contact your tour operator or hotel for latest updates.

Availability of fuel can be unreliable. Payment is usually made in cash; most filling stations do not accept international cards. See Road travel

There is a moderate level of crime in Zimbabwe. Remain vigilant, especially after dark, and make sure accommodation and vehicles are secure. See Safety and security

Always carry identity documentation or a copy of your passport. See Local laws and customs

Holiday and business visas are available at the port of entry. Violations of visa conditions can lead to arrest. See Visas

Dual British-Zimbabwean nationals who travel to Zimbabwe must have a valid travel document to re-enter the United Kingdom. It’s not possible to re-enter the UK using a Zimbabwean passport or a Zimbabwe Temporary Travel document without a visa or entry clearance endorsed. See Dual nationals

The UK Air Safety List (ASL) lists all known airlines in Zimbabwe that do not meet international safety standards and are banned from operating commercial air services to, from, and within the UK. Check the UK Air Safety List when considering which airlines to fly with. The list is maintained by the Department for Transport, based on advice from the UK Civil Aviation Authority. British government employees travelling to and within Zimbabwe have been advised to use carriers that are not on the UK ASL. See Air travel

Although there’s no recent history of terrorism in Zimbabwe, attacks can’t be ruled out. See Terrorism

If you’re abroad and you need emergency help from the UK government, contact the nearest British embassy, consulate or high commission.-TheZimbabwemail