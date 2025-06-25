House of Commons – London | June 2025

In a passionate address to the House of Commons, Labour MP Navendu Mishra has called for urgent action over the alleged exploitation of migrant care workers by a Stockport-based private firm, New Hope Care, owned by Patrick Cheza, a church pastor with AFM and former CCC candidate for Chirumhanzu South.

Mishra condemned the company for failing to pay its staff ,many of whom are believed to be vulnerable overseas workers for nearly five months, despite receiving payments from public sector contracts.

“Work should always be compensated,” Mishra told fellow MPs. “These workers were promised fair employment, but instead they are left hungry, homeless, and in debt.”

The MP revealed that New Hope Care has continued to receive income from its care contracts but has been withholding wages from frontline staff, many of whom are reportedly living in dire conditions. The situation has drawn widespread outrage, as affected workers say they were left with no money to pay rent, send remittances, or even afford food.

The scandal adds to mounting pressure on the UK government to investigate widespread abuse within the adult social care sector, particularly after thousands of care workers from countries like Zimbabwe, India, and Nigeria have reported similar wage violations, unlawful recruitment fees, and threats of deportation.

Calls are now growing louder for criminal investigations, revoked sponsorship licenses, and the creation of a government-backed compensation scheme for defrauded and exploited care staff.

Cheza and New Hope Care have not yet issued a public response.