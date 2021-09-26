UK Offers Cabbage, Broccoli Pickers US$84,000 Salary As Brexit Results In Massive Staff Shortages

The United Kingdom (UK) is offering vegetable pickers, cabbage and broccoli pickers in particular, massive salaries of up to £62,000 (approximately US$84,000) a year following a shortage of workers. The staff shortages are reported to have been caused by Brexit and Covid-19.

According to UK publication The Metro, one firm, T H Clements and Son Ltd, posted a recruitment advert online for ‘all year round work’ offering a salary of up to £30-an-hour, (approximately US$40-an-hour).



This would work out as £240 for an eight-hour-day or £1,200 for a 40-hour-week. Someone working full time for a year could expect to be paid £62,400. This is approximately, US$330 per day, US$1,600 per week and US$84,000 per year.

However, the workers will be paid by ‘piecework rates.’ This means that the vegetable pickers will be paid depending on how many vegetables they pick. It is unlikely anyone would earn the highest figures consistently. However, the salary is still high by previous standards.

The salaries have been pushed up following the national recruitment crisis in the fruit and vegetable picking industry, caused by Covid-19 and Brexit.

British farms were previously reliant on large numbers of Eastern European workers. Following Brexit which resulted in new immigration rules, the Eastern European workers are finding it difficult to get jobs as they cannot move freely within Europe.

British citizens, on the other hand, do not seem interested in the jobs, resulting in employers offering more and more incentives. In one advert, T H Clements and Son, based in Boston, Lincolnshire, said

‘We are looking for Field Operatives to harvest our Broccoli. Excellent piecework rates with potential to earn up to £30 per hour and all year round work available.’

The UK government is now considering granting short term visas to foreign workers in order to ease the current staff shortages being experience across several industries.

A seasonal agricultural workers scheme, which currently enables 30,000 people to come to the UK for six months to work in agriculture, could be extended to include meat processing plants – according to Government sources.