UK returnee invests big in Chitungwiza

BUSINESSWOMAN, Maureen Mandipaza, a United Kingdom returnee, has struck the right chord in the local retail sector with a state-of-the-art shopping mall and supermarket in Chitungwiza that was launched last weekend.

Together with her husband Don, the couple spectacularly launched their business in Harare’s dormitory town.

The highlight was when the couple introduced the Vintage Supermarket application, which can be used by Diasporians to buy groceries for their relatives back home.

Prominent television actor Kessia MC, who is popularly known as Muchaneta is a Vintage Supermarket brand ambassador. He captivated invited guests and residents with her jokes and rhumba dances.

Prominent Bulawayo-based businesswoman, Caroline Mashingaidze was the guest of honour.

Mandipaza told Standard Style on the sidelines of the launch that her vision came alive through support from residents of Chitungwiza.

“It has been an amazing moment, the shopping mall has 22 modern shops including 13 downstairs and our supermarket,” Mandipaza said.

“For those who want to rent, we have CCTV on site, wifi and a site manager.

In the past the businesswoman donated blankets and food to vulnerable residents and has built an orphanage for young children.

Source – The Standard