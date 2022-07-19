UK Skilled Work Visas Granted To Zimbabweans Up 424%

Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Zimbabwe is fast-losing skilled people to the United Kingdom after more than 8 000 people were granted skilled work visas by the British government from the year 2020 to 2022.

There has been a particularly large proportional increase in visa grants to both Nigerian nationals (+214%, +8,771) and Zimbabwean nationals (+424%, +4,490) since the year ending March 2020.

During the year ending March 2020, 1 059 Zimbabweans were granted skilled work visas by the UK government.

The number rose to 1 735 during the year ending March 2021 and rose sharply to 5 549 during the year ending March 2022.

See the table below for more:

NationalityYear ending March 2020Year ending March 2021Year ending March 2022Percentage change 2020/2022
India55,21231,47180,421+ -46%
Nigeria4,0915,54612,862+ -214%
Philippines6,6466,21210,782+62%
United States8,5124,4347,360-14%
Zimbabwe1,0591,7355,549+ 424%
Other nationalities²34,42526,71165,179+89%
 109,94576,109182,153+66%

