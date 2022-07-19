UK Skilled Work Visas Granted To Zimbabweans Up 424%

Zimbabwe is fast-losing skilled people to the United Kingdom after more than 8 000 people were granted skilled work visas by the British government from the year 2020 to 2022.
There has been a particularly large proportional increase in visa grants to both Nigerian nationals (+214%, +8,771) and Zimbabwean nationals (+424%, +4,490) since the year ending March 2020.
During the year ending March 2020, 1 059 Zimbabweans were granted skilled work visas by the UK government.
The number rose to 1 735 during the year ending March 2021 and rose sharply to 5 549 during the year ending March 2022.
See the table below for more:
|Nationality
|Year ending March 2020
|Year ending March 2021
|Year ending March 2022
|Percentage change 2020/2022
|India
|55,212
|31,471
|80,421
|+ -46%
|Nigeria
|4,091
|5,546
|12,862
|+ -214%
|Philippines
|6,646
|6,212
|10,782
|+62%
|United States
|8,512
|4,434
|7,360
|-14%
|Zimbabwe
|1,059
|1,735
|5,549
|+ 424%
|Other nationalities²
|34,425
|26,711
|65,179
|+89%
|109,945
|76,109
|182,153
|+66%
