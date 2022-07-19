UK Skilled Work Visas Granted To Zimbabweans Up 424%

Zimbabwe is fast-losing skilled people to the United Kingdom after more than 8 000 people were granted skilled work visas by the British government from the year 2020 to 2022.

There has been a particularly large proportional increase in visa grants to both Nigerian nationals (+214%, +8,771) and Zimbabwean nationals (+424%, +4,490) since the year ending March 2020.

During the year ending March 2020, 1 059 Zimbabweans were granted skilled work visas by the UK government.

The number rose to 1 735 during the year ending March 2021 and rose sharply to 5 549 during the year ending March 2022.

See the table below for more:

Nationality Year ending March 2020 Year ending March 2021 Year ending March 2022 Percentage change 2020/2022 India 55,212 31,471 80,421 + -46% Nigeria 4,091 5,546 12,862 + -214% Philippines 6,646 6,212 10,782 +62% United States 8,512 4,434 7,360 -14% Zimbabwe 1,059 1,735 5,549 + 424% Other nationalities² 34,425 26,711 65,179 +89% 109,945 76,109 182,153 +66%

