UK Suspends Driving Tests and MOTs For Heavy Vehicles up to 3 months to Help Tackle Spread of Coronavirus

The Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) is suspending driving tests in England, Scotland and Wales for up to 3 months from 21 March 2020.

The decision has been made to help prevent the spread of coronavirus as tests lead to extended contact between candidates and examiners in vehicles.

Motorcycle tests are also being suspended.



See the full guidance here.

