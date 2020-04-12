UK Tells Citizens In Zimbabwe to Leave Immediately

The UK Embassy in Harare has strongly advised its citizens to leave Zimbabwe in the wake of the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak which has since claimed three lives.

The advice was also posted on social media platforms including microblogging site, Twitter where the Embassy posted saying:

You should return to the UK now if you are a British national normally resident in the UK but still in Zimbabwe.

There are no plans for a charter. Next @flyethiopian flight is Saturday (April 11) and seats are still available.

This advice reiterates an advisory that was issued earlier by the UK ambassador to Zimbabwe Melanie Robinson which advised: “all UK travellers to return to the UK now.”

Zimbabwe has so far recorded 14 cases including three deaths amid reports that authorities are concealing some cases.

Zimbabwe’s health system has been on its knees for decades now and most public health institutions lack basic medicines and equipment.

In the third quarter of 2019, health caregivers in public health institutions embarked on a prolonged industrial action over paltry salaries and hazardous working conditions.

Some workers are quitting their jobs citing potential exposure to coronavirus as they are working without protective clothing.

More: Daily News

