UK: Zim nurse Enock Mhindurwa previously accused of forcing patient to eat excrement struck off

Enock Mhindurwa, a mental health nurse who was once accused of forcing a paranoid schizophrenic to eat his own excrement in 2010 has been struck off the nursing register for 28 miscounduct charges including threatening behavour and sexual harrassment.

Mhindurwa was banned from practising as a nurse at a virtual hearing of the Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC) 0n 19 December 2022.

The NMC found 28 out of 29 misconduct allegations against 52 year old Mhindurwa were proven.

The incident took place at the at the Hospital Mr Mhindurwa worked on a fixed term contract as an interim

hospital manager.

READ FULL EXTRACT FROM NMC HERE:

Decision and reasons on proceeding in the absence of Mr Mhindurwa

The panel next considered whether it should proceed in the absence of Mr Mhindurwa. It

had regard to Rule 21 and heard the submissions of Mr Sanghera who invited the panel to

continue in the absence of Mr Mhindurwa. He submitted that Mr Mhindurwa had voluntarily

absented himself.

Mr Sanghera referred the panel to the email correspondence from Mr Mhindurwa dated 15

November 2022 which stated:

“This serves to notify you of my decision not to attend or participate in further

discussions. I clarified that I was voluntarily removing myself from the NMC register.

Therefore, I have no further dealings with the organisation and its entirety. This is

not an admission to a guilty plea, but I intend not to be on the NMC register”.

A further email response from the same day stated:

“I think I made it very clear that I have no intentions of continuing with NMC

dealings. What’s the point of anyone representing me when I don’t want to be on

your register anymore? Therefore, nobody will attend from my end. I hope this

suffices”.

The panel accepted the advice of the legal assessor.

The panel noted that its discretionary power to proceed in the absence of a registrant

under the provisions of Rule 21 is one that should be exercised ‘with the utmost care and

caution’ as referred to in the case of R v Jones (Anthony William) (No.2) [2002] UKHL 5.

The panel decided to proceed in the absence of Mr Mhindurwa. In reaching this decision,

the panel considered the submissions of Mr Sanghera and the advice of the legal

assessor. It had particular regard to the factors set out in the decision of R v Jones and

General Medical Council v Adeogba [2016] EWCA Civ 162 and had regard to the overall

interests of justice and fairness to all parties. It noted that:

• No application for an adjournment has been made by Mr Mhindurwa;

• There is no reason to suppose that adjourning would secure his attendance

at some future date;

• Seven witnesses have been warned to attend to give live evidence;

• Not proceeding may inconvenience the witnesses, their employer(s) and,

for those involved in clinical practice, the clients who need their

professional services;

• The charges relate to events that occurred in 2019;

• Further delay may have an adverse effect on the ability of witnesses

accurately to recall events; and

• There is a strong public interest in the expeditious disposal of the case.

There is some disadvantage to Mr Mhindurwa in proceeding in his absence. He will not be

able to challenge the evidence relied upon by the NMC in person and will not be able to

give evidence on his own behalf. However, in the panel’s judgement, this can be

mitigated. The panel can make allowance for the fact that the NMC’s evidence will not be

tested by cross-examination and, of its own volition, can explore any inconsistencies in the

evidence which it identifies. Furthermore, the limited disadvantage is the consequence of

Mr Mhindurwa’s decisions to absent himself from the hearing, waive his rights to attend,

and/or be represented, and to not provide evidence or make submissions on his own

behalf.

In these circumstances, the panel decided that it was in the interests of justice and

expedition of this matter to proceed in the absence of Mr Mhindurwa. The panel will draw

no adverse inference from Mr Mhindurwa’s absence in its findings of fact.

Details of charge (as amended)

That you, a registered nurse, whilst working at the [PRIVATE], between 20 August 2019

and 23 October 2019:

In respect of Colleague A

a) Told Colleague A “You do what I ask and not what you want to do”, or words to

that effect, in a threatening manner

b) Told Colleague A that if she wasn’t happy you would find someone to replace

her, or words to that effect, in a threatening manner

c) Told Colleague A or Colleague A and others that she/they should do things your

way or should look elsewhere for jobs, or words to that effect, in a threatening

manner

d) Told Colleague A that you preferred her to be blonde, or words to that effect

e) Asked Colleague A if she could show you photographs of her tattoos, on her

phone

f) Told Colleague A that staff thought she was going into his office to get off with

him or words to that effect

g) Said to Colleague A “Imagine what people would think when we come out of this

cupboard” or words to that effect

h) Showed Colleague A a photograph on your phone which was an image of you

wearing a sleeveless top and pyjama trousers, or similar In respect of Colleague B

a) Asked Colleague B why she had shown you her underwear the previous day, or

words to that effect

b) Took a lollipop from the mouth of Colleague B and placed it in your own mouth

c) Said to Colleague B “That’s a shame I thought we could have a bottle of wine at

mine and chill for the weekend”, or words to that effect

d) Said to Colleague B “It’s not just my car that is big”, or words to that effect, in a

sexually suggestive manner In respect of Colleague C

a) On one or more occasions came into the office of Colleague C without business

or clinical justification

b) Commented in a meeting that Colleague C reminded you of someone that wants

to make him fall asleep and pretended to be asleep

c) Asked Colleague C about her partner

d) Asked Colleague C whether she was happy in her relationship

e) Suggested to Colleague C that if she was not happy in her relationship maybe

she should try going out with him

f) On one or more occasions you looked at the chest of Colleague C and looked

her up and down

g) Said to Colleague C, “I’ve got a big black one for you in my car”, or words to that

effect, in a sexually suggestive manner

h) Gestured to Colleague C that you were watching her by pointing at her from

your eyes

i) During a telephone conversation concerning authorisation to book agency staff

you asked Colleague C to go out with you at the weekend

j) Suggested to Colleague C that you would be able to get her the job of her

manager who was off sick

k) On one or more occasions you stood too close to Colleague C

l) On one or more occasions you gazed at the chest of Colleague C And your conduct as specified in Charge 1 d) and/or e) and/or f) and/or g) and/or h)

was sexually motivated in that you intended to pursue a future sexual relationship

with Colleague A And your conduct as specified in Charge 1 d) and/or e) and/or f) and/or g) and/or h)

amounted to sexual harassment of Colleague A And your conduct as specified in Charge 2 a) and/or b) and/or c) and/or d) was

sexually motivated in that you intended to pursue a future sexual relationship with

Colleague B And your conduct as specified in Charge 2 a) and/or b) and/or c) and/or d)

amounted to sexual harassment of Colleague B

8 And your conduct as specified in Charge 3 a) and/or c) and/or d) and/or e) and/or f)

and/or g) and/or h) and/or i) and/or j) and/or k) and/or l) was sexually motivated in

that you intended to pursue a future sexual relationship with Colleague C And your conduct as specified in Charge 3 a) and/or c) and/or d) and/or e) and/or f)

and/or g) and/or h) and/or i) and/or j) and/or k) and/or l) amounted to sexual

harassment of Colleague C

AND in light of the above, your fitness to practise is impaired by reason of your

misconduct.

Decision and reasons on application to amend the charge

The panel heard an application made by Mr Sanghera, on behalf of the NMC, to amend

the wording of charges numbers 8 and 9.

The proposed amendment was to incorporate the words ‘and/or k) and/or l)’ to charges 8

and 9. It was submitted by Mr Sanghera that to allow the proposed amendments was in

the interests of justice. He submitted that Mr Mhindurwa has known about the charges in

advance of this hearing and has indicated that he does not wish to participate in

proceedings. Mr Sanghera submitted that this is not an application to include a new

charge but to incorporate an aspect of an already existing charge into another already

existing charge so would not cause unfairness to Mr Mhindurwa.

Charge 8

And your conduct as specified in Charge 3 a) and/or c) and/or d) and/or e) and/or f)

and/or g) and/or h) and/or i) and/or j) and/or k) and/or l) was sexually motivated in

that you intended to pursue a future sexual relationship with Colleague C

Charge 9

And your conduct as specified in Charge 3 a) and/or c) and/or d) and/or e) and/or f)

and/or g) and/or h) and/or i) and/or j) and/or k) and/or l) amounted to sexual

harassment of Colleague C

The panel accepted the advice of the legal assessor and had regard to Rule 28 of ‘Nursing

and Midwifery Council (Fitness to Practise) Rules 2004’, as amended (the Rules).

The panel was of the view that such an amendment, as applied for, was in the interests of

justice. The panel was satisfied that there would be no prejudice to Mr Mhindurwa and no

injustice would be caused to either party by the proposed amendment being allowed. It

therefore determined that it was appropriate to allow the amendment.

Decision and reasons on application for hearing to be held in private

The panel of its own volition considered whether to hold parts or the entirety of the hearing

in private on the basis that proper exploration of Mr Mhindurwa’s case involves reference

to information which may identify vulnerable witnesses giving live evidence at the hearing.

This was considered to pursuant to Rule 19 of the ‘Nursing and Midwifery Council (Fitness

to Practise) Rules 2004’, as amended (the Rules).

Mr Sanghera informed the panel that the NMC opposed the hearing being held entirely in

private. He submitted that the NMC did not oppose parts of the hearing being held in

private. He submitted that reference to any identifying information can be redacted from

the determination and transcript and the names of all witnesses can be anonymised.

The legal assessor reminded the panel that while Rule 19(1) provides, as a starting point,

that hearings shall be conducted in public, Rule 19(3) states that the panel may hold

hearings partly or wholly in private if it is satisfied that this is justified by the interests of

any party or by the public interest.

Having heard that there will be reference to information that may identify the witnesses in

this case, the panel directed that the names of all witnesses involved be anonymised and

that any reference to the hospital, department and job titles be redacted in the transcript

and written determination in order to maintain the anonymity of the vulnerable witnesses.

Background

The NMC received a referral from [PRIVATE] (“the Hospital”) on 3 March 2020. At the

time, Mr Mhindurwa was working at the Hospital on a fixed term contract as an interim

hospital manager.

The referral identified one regulatory concern: the inappropriate use of language and

conduct, in a sexually motivated manner, towards Colleagues A, B and C between 21

August and 22 October 2019.

It is alleged that Mr Mhindurwa used inappropriate language and behaviour that was

sexually motivated towards those colleagues at work. The alleged behaviour included:

Commenting on personal appearance – e.g. hair, tattoos

Showing photos of himself in a tight top/pyjamas

Making sexual innuendos – e.g. about the size of his car, and pens etc

Often stating that people thought he was “getting off” with the female staff members

– one such incident occurred when he was alone in a maintenance cupboard with a

female colleague

– one such incident occurred when he was alone in a maintenance cupboard with a female colleague Body language – gazing at breasts and standing overly close

The women described the registrant’s behaviour as ‘predatory’ and ‘flirtatious’

Mr Mhindurwa has made it clear in his correspondence to the NMC that he does not admit

any of the charges.

Decision and reasons on facts

In reaching its decisions on the disputed facts, the panel took into account all the oral and

documentary evidence in this case together with the submissions made by Mr Sanghera.

The panel has drawn no adverse inference from the non-attendance of Mr Mhindurwa.

The panel was aware that the burden of proof rests on the NMC, and that the standard of

proof is the civil standard, namely the balance of probabilities. This means that a fact will

be proved if a panel is satisfied that it is more likely than not that the incident occurred as

alleged.

The panel heard live evidence from the following witnesses called on behalf of the NMC:

• Colleague A: Colleague A;

• Colleague B: Colleague B;

• Colleague C: Colleague C;

• Ms 1: Ms 1;

• Ms 2: Ms 2;

• Ms 3: Ms 3;

• Mr 4: Mr 4.

Before making any findings on the facts, the panel heard and accepted the advice of the

legal assessor. It considered the witness and documentary evidence provided by the NMC

which included the record of Mr Mhindurwa’s local interview dated 11 January 2020 and

also his reflective statement dated August 2020.

While the panel was in the course of deliberating as to its finding of facts, the following

email exchange between the NMC case officer and Mr Mhindurwa took place.

The NMC case officer emailed Mr Mhindurwa on 12 December 2022 to inform him “The

panel are currently deliberating on facts. The hearing will resume tomorrow and we have

decided to hear the remainder of the hearing virtually due to train strikes and weather

disruptions. If you change your mind and decide you wish to attend any of the hearing

dates, please see below joining details”.

Mr Mhindurwa responded on 13 December 2022 “This case stressed me. What time can I

attend to answer questions if there are any?”

The NMC case officer replied to Mr Mhindurwa on 13 December 2022 “The panel will be

resuming the hearing at 12pm today. Before they hand down their decision on the facts of

the case, they are willing to hear anything further you may wish to say. Please can you

confirm whether you are able to and will attend the hearing at 12pm? I look forward to

hearing from you as soon as possible”.

Mr Mhindurwa replied “Thank you for your email. Apart from the statements I submitted, I

have nothing further to say. I took up a Hospital with poor performance history, which

needed a massive system change following two deaths of service users and the

subsequent bad media publicity. I maintain my innocence. Since the panel is already

deliberating, I have nothing further to say but protest my innocence. I will wait to hear the

outcome and will not join at 12”.

The panel therefore resumed its consideration of the disputed charges and made the

following findings.

Charge 1a, 1b and 1c

In respect of Colleague A

a) Told Colleague A “You do what I ask and not what you want to do”, or words to

that effect, in a threatening manner

b) Told Colleague A that if she wasn’t happy you would find someone to replace

her, or words to that effect, in a threatening manner

c) Told Colleague A or Colleague A and others that she/they should do things your

way or should look elsewhere for jobs, or words to that effect, in a threatening

manner

These charges are found proved.

In reaching this decision, the panel took into account the evidence of Colleague A.

Colleague A said in her witness statement “[Mr Mhindurwa] would also request to speak to

me away from the ward. He was verbally threatening and would say “you do what I ask

and not what you want to do”.

Colleague A also wrote in her local statement dated 7 December 2019 “[Mr Mhindurwa]

advised that if I didn’t want to do the things he was asking then he could always get an

agency worker in but I would lose my job”.

Colleague A’s written evidence was consistent with her oral evidence. Colleague A told

the panel how she and her colleagues felt threatened with their jobs by Mr Mhindurwa. Ms

1 also told the panel that a number of people had been threatened with their jobs by Mr

Mhindurwa.

The panel also heard from other witnesses that Mr Mhindurwa was unprofessional and

had a mocking personality. It also heard that Mr Mhindurwa would use his powerful

position as leverage.

Mr Mhindurwa was not asked about these allegations in the local investigation nor does he

refer to them in his reflective statement.

14

The panel found Colleague A to a be a credible and reliable witness with no reason to

fabricate her account of these allegations. The panel accepted Colleague A’s evidence

and determined that it was more likely than not that Mr Mhindurwa had acted in a

threatening manner towards her as described in the charges. The panel therefore found

charges 1a, 1b and 1c proved.

Charge 1d

d) Told Colleague A that you preferred her to be blonde, or words to that effect

This charge is found proved.

In reaching this decision, the panel took into account the evidence of Colleague A and Mr

Mhindurwa.

Colleague A detailed in her witness statement “[Mr Mhindurwa] commented on my hair

colour changing. I had changed my hair colour from blonde to silver. He asked why I had

changed it and he said preferred me to be blonde. I didn’t really know what to say or

where to look. I tried to concentrate on my paperwork”. Colleague A also describes in the

local investigation how Mr Mhindurwa would comment on her hair colour and he asked

why she had changed the colour as he preferred her blonde.

Colleague A’s oral evidence was also consistent with the written evidence. The panel

particularly noted that Colleague A stated that since these incidents she has never been

blonde again because she does not want to attract unwanted attention.

Mr Mhindurwa’ response in investigation interview was “[Mr Mhindurwa] said that there

were conversations about [Colleague A’s] hairstyles and tattoos, but that these were

initiated by [Colleague A]. [Colleague A] had changed her hairstyle a number of times and

she showed [Mr Mhindurwa] photographs on her phone and discussed them with him. [Mr

Mhindurwa] spoke clearly and confidently about the importance he sees in keeping a

distance between the professional and the personal when dealing with staff. [Mr

Mhindurwa’s] view is that he may have commented on [Colleague A’s] appearance, but it

was in the context of a discussion she had initiated”.

When asked to comment on Mr Mhindurwa’s response Colleague A called it ‘nonsense’.

Having found Colleague A to a be a credible and reliable witness the panel accepted her

clear and detailed account of the incident. The panel preferred Colleague A’s account to

Mr Mhindurwa’s and determined that it was more likely than not that he had said to

Colleague A that he preferred her to be blonde. The panel therefore found charge 1d

proved.

Charge 1e

e) Asked Colleague A if she could show you photographs of her tattoos, on her

phone

This charge is found proved.

In reaching this decision the panel took into account the evidence of Colleague A and Mr

Mhindurwa’s responses.

Mr Mhindurwa said in his local investigation responses that conversations about

Colleague A’s appearance were all initiated by Colleague A, which she refuted.

Colleague A said in her witness statement “There were other times where [Mr Mhindurwa]

would comment on my tattoos. The tattoos could be seen at the top of my back which

come onto my neck. He said “I can see you have a tattoo on your neck” and asked if I had

any pictures on my phone that I could show him. [Mr Mhindurwa] asked me to have a look

and I told him they are just for me. He made a childish noise to sound like I was getting

snappy with him”.

Colleague A’s local statement stated “I was in his office one afternoon and he asked me

about my tattoos. He asked if I had a tattoo on my back. I said yes. He wanted to know if I

had any pictures and if he could see them”.

Colleague A’s oral evidence was also consistent with her written evidence. She told the

panel “He was flirtatious showing pictures and asking to see pictures of my body” and “He

was a stranger making comments about my body and hair, no one should have to tolerate

that”.

Having found Colleague A to a be a credible and reliable witness the panel preferred her

clear and detailed account of the incident to Mr Mhindurwa’s account. The panel

determined that it was more likely than not that Mr Mhindurwa asked Colleague A to show

him photographs of her tattoos. The panel therefore found charge 1e proved.

Charge 1f and 1g

f) Told Colleague A that staff thought she was going into his office to get off with

him or words to that effect

g) Said to Colleague A “Imagine what people would think when we come out of this

cupboard” or words to that effect

These charges are found proved.

In reaching this decision the panel took into account the evidence of Colleague A and Mr

Mhindurwa’s responses.

Mr Mhindurwa completely denied these allegations in the local investigation. “[Mr

Mhindurwa] accepted that his relationship with [Colleague A] was at times difficult as she

wasn’t happy with the work he was asking her to do. [Mr Mhindurwa] said that “getting off

with” is not a phrase he uses and there was no conversations with [Colleague A] of these

17

kinds”. In response to this in her oral evidence Colleague A stated “He said it far too often

for me to have forgotten”.

Colleague A said in her statement “There were a couple of occasions where I would go

into [Mr Mhindurwa’s] office and he would say that other colleagues thought I was going

into his office to get off with him. This means kissing each other. He said at one point that

we both had colds and that it would appear we were getting off with each other because of

this”.

She further stated “There was one incident in which I cannot recall the date. We needed to

go into the small room for the fax machines. It was an archiving cupboard with many

boxes on the shelves. I asked [Mr Mhindurwa] what he wanted to do with the fax

machines. He asked me to show him. I recall the door closed behind us and he said

“imagine what people would think when we come out of this cupboard”.

Colleague A’s oral evidence was consistent with her written evidence. She stated that Mr

Mhindurwa would ask her to have the door closed even though there was an open door

policy and that she did what she was asked to do. She said she felt claustrophobic and

stressed at work. Regarding the incident in the store cupboard Colleague A described

being trapped with Mr Mhindurwa blocking the only exit. She was concerned that her

personal alarm would not work in the cupboard and that no one knew where she had

gone.

The panel preferred the account of Colleague A who it considered a credible and reliable

witness. It found her account to be detailed and consistent in her written and oral evidence

and in the local investigation. The panel determined that it was more likely than not that Mr

Mhindurwa told Colleague A that staff thought she was going into his office to ‘get off with

him’ or words to that effect and the he said “Imagine what people would think when we

come out of this cupboard”. The panel therefore found charge 1f and 1g proved.

Charge 1h

h) Showed Colleague A a photograph on your phone which was an image of you

wearing a sleeveless top and pyjama trousers, or similar

These charges are found proved.

In reaching this decision the panel took into account the evidence of Colleague A and Mr

Mhindurwa’s responses.

At the local investigation Mr Mhindurwa stated that he never showed Colleague A any

photographs of himself. He said that he showed a staff member a photo of himself in front

of patients, but that was in workout clothing – not pyjamas. Mr Mhindurwa was certain that

he had never shown Colleague A a photograph of himself on his phone.

Colleague A said in her statement “There was another time in which [Mr Mhindurwa]

showed me photographs on his phone of him just wearing a sleeveless top and pyjama

trousers”.

In Colleague A’s local witness statement she wrote “He then mention my clothes and

asked what I where(sic) at the weekend. I advised something usually more comfortable

than work wear. He mentioned that he wears Pyjamas and then he showed me pictures of

himself on his phone in his pyjamas”.

Colleague A’s oral evidence was consistent with her written evidence. She told the panel

that she can still see the image and its not an image she wants to see. When asked why

she thinks Mr Mhindurwa showed her this photograph she said she thinks he might have

wanted a reaction but she did not understand what his train of thought was and it made

her feel very uncomfortable.

The panel preferred the account of Colleague A who it considered a credible and reliable

witness. It found her account to be detailed and consistent in her written and oral evidence

and in the local investigation. The panel determined that it was more likely than not that Mr

Mhindurwa had shown Colleague A a photograph of him wearing a sleeveless top and

pyjama trousers or something similar. The panel therefore found charge 1h proved.

Charge 2a

In respect of Colleague B

Asked Colleague B why she had shown you her underwear the previous day, or

words to that effect

This charge is found proved.

In reaching this decision the panel took into account the evidence of Colleague B and Mr

Mhindurwa’s responses.

Colleague B’s witness statement “[Mr Mhindurwa] would call me into his office. He said

“Why did I show my underwear yesterday”.

In Colleague B’s local statement she detailed “[Mr Mhindurwa] stated “why did you seduce

me the other day” I stated “I don’t get what you mean”, then again stated “you pulled your

skirt up in front of me the other day”, I replied “like I said was wearing trousers that day,

and this isn’t a very professional conversation”.

Colleague B’s oral evidence was consistent with her written evidence. She told the panel

that she had not shown Mr Mhindurwa her underwear the day before he asked her this.

When asked in the local investigation Mrs Mhindurwa agreed that he asked Colleague B

the question.

The panel found Colleague B to be a credible and reliable witness. It found her written and

oral accounts to be broadly consistent. It therefore accepted her evidence. It accepted that

Mr Mhindurwa did not appear to dispute that he had asked Colleague B this question. The

panel determined that it was more likely than not that Mr Mhindurwa asked Colleague B

why she had shown him her underwear. The panel therefore found charge 2b proved.

Charge 2b

Took a lollipop from the mouth of Colleague B and placed it in your own mouth

This charge is found proved.

In reaching this decision, the panel took into account the evidence of Colleague B and Mr

Mhindurwa.

In the local investigation interview Mr Mhindurwa stated that Colleague B would eat

lollipops in the office which he found unprofessional. He said he would never eat that

sweet food and he had never taken a lollipop from Colleague B.

Colleague B said in her witness statement “I had a lollipop in my mouth. I went to speak

with a managerial lead and she had her back towards me in the room. I cannot recall her

name. [Mr Mhindurwa] came in and took the lollipop out of my mouth and put it in his

mouth”. In her local statement she wrote “I was eating a sweet lolly pop, [Mr Mhindurwa]

called me out of my office and asked me into a separate office where another colleague

the lolly out of my mouth, out it in his and walked out of the office”.

Colleague B’s oral evidence was consistent with her written evidence. Her evidence was

that he was flirting and made her feel dirty

Having found Colleague B to be a credible witness with consistent accounts of this

incident, the panel preferred Colleague A’s account to Mr Mhindurwa’s. The panel

determined that it was more likely than not that Mr Mhindurwa had taken a lollipop from

the mouth of Colleague B and placed it in his own mouth. The panel therefore found

charge 2b proved.

Charge 2c

Said to Colleague B “That’s a shame I thought we could have a bottle of wine at

mine and chill for the weekend”, or words to that effect

This charge is found proved.

In reaching this decision the panel took into account the evidence of Colleague B and Mr

Mhindurwa.

Colleague B said in her witness statement “[Mr Mhindurwa] asked me what I was doing at

the weekend. I told him that I would be relaxing at home. He said “that’s a shame I thought

we could have a bottle of wine at mine and chill for the weekend”.

In her local statement, Colleague B wrote “[Mr Mhindurwa] called me on my office phone

and asked me to go to his office [Mr Mhindurwa] then asked “what are we doing this

Friday?” I stated “well we will be working as usual” he then asked then asked “what are we

doing this weekend?” I stated “I will be relaxing at home” he then asked “what wine do you

drink?” at this point I said “I thought you called me into your office to discuss engagement

and observation forms?” I then walked out of the office”.

Mr Mhindurwa was not asked about these allegations in the local investigation nor does he

refer to them in his reflective statement.

Having found Colleague B to be a credible witness with consistent accounts of this

incident, the panel accepted Colleague B’s evidence. The panel determined that it was

more likely than not that Mr Mhindurwa said to Colleague B “That’s a shame I thought we

could have a bottle of wine at mine and chill for the weekend”, or words to that effect. The

panel therefore found charge 2c proved.

Charge 2d

Said to Colleague B “It’s not just my car that is big”, or words to that effect, in a

sexually suggestive manner

This charge is found proved.

In reaching this decision the panel took into account Colleague B and Mr Mhindurwa’s

evidence.

Mr Mhindurwa’s said in his local investigation “After being reminded of some of the detail

of the allegation, [Mr Mhindurwa] did remember a conversation about his car and

reference to the size of it. [Mr Mhindurwa] said that it was [Colleague B] who first

mentioned his car and commented on the size of it. [Mr Mhindurwa] replied by saying that

he preferred big cars. As far as [Mr Mhindurwa] was concerned the conversation was

simply about cars – there was no innuendo. [Mr Mhindurwa’s] recollection is that [a

colleague] from the admin office was also present”.

Colleague B said her witness statement “I was downstairs taking the rubbish out with a

colleague… [The colleague] was at the door holding the door open. [Mr Mhindurwa] was

outside and asked “Do you like my car”. I said “it’s a big car”. [Mr Mhindurwa] said “Its not

just my car that is big. He was making reference to his genitalia which made me feel very

uncomfortable” In the local investigation Colleague B stated “I and a fellow colleague was

walking down to the communal bin area, we met [Mr Mhindurwa] on the stairs, he walked

with us and followed us out the doors, and he then asked “do you like my car?” I stated

“it’s a bit too big for me” he then stated “I’m not that big if you know what I mean”.

Colleague B’s oral evidence was consistent with her written evidence. She was clear to

the panel that this was a sexual remark and that Mr Mhindurwa was talking about his

genitalia not about the size of his car.

Having found Colleague B to be a credible witness with consistent accounts of this

incident, the panel preferred Colleague B’s account to Mr Mhindurwa’s. The panel

determined that it was more likely than not that Mr Mhindurwa said to Colleague B “It’s not

just my car that is big”, or words to that effect. The panel was also satisfied that Mr

Mhindurwa has said this in a sexually suggestive manner. The panel therefore found

charge 2d proved.

Charge 3a

In respect of Colleague C

a) On one or more occasions came into the office of Colleague C without business

or clinical justification

This charge is found proved.

In reaching this decision the panel took into account the evidence of Colleague C and Mr

Mhindurwa.

Colleague C said in her witness statement “I wouldn’t need to have that much involvement

with a Hospital Manager apart from meetings etc. He would linger around my office and in

my office. He would let himself into my office and there was no reason for him to be there.

I would ask him often if I could help him with something and he would say no just making

sure everything is ok”.

Colleague C’s oral evidence was consistent with her written evidence. She said that she

felt very intimidated. She said that Mr Mhindurwa would smirk at her and made her feel

very uncomfortable. She said there was no reason for Mr Mhindurwa to come into her

office to check everything was okay, he could have emailed. She said he would let himself

in to her office a couple of times a day and he would stand too close to her.

The panel found Colleague C to be a credible witness with detailed and consistent

accounts of this incident, it therefore accepted her account. The panel determined that it

was more likely than not that Mr Mhindurwa came into Colleague C’s office without

business or clinical justification. The panel therefore found charge 3a proved.

Charge 3b

b) Commented in a meeting that Colleague C reminded you of someone that

wants to make him fall asleep and pretended to be asleep

This charge is found proved.

In reaching this decision the panel took into account the evidence of Colleague C and Mr

Mhindurwa.

In Colleague C’s witness statement she said “During the meeting he made a comment and

said I reminded him of someone that wants to make him fall asleep. He tried to imitate

being asleep. He was expecting people to find this funny but they didn’t”. The record of the

local interview stated “[Mr Mhindurwa] said that she reminded him of one of those boring

people in meetings who make him feel like falling asleep. [Mr Mhindurwa] then mimicked

snoring”.

The record of the local investigation interview stated “[Colleague C] explained that she first

met [Mr Mhindurwa] in a staff meeting, and her first experience of him was not a positive

one. [Colleague C] described [Mr Mhindurwa] as being rude to staff in the meeting and

came across as ‘egotistical’. After [Colleague C] had made a contribution in the meeting

[Mr Mhindurwa] asked if she could guess who she reminded him of. When [Colleague C]

25

said that she couldn’t, [Mr Mhindurwa] said that she reminded him of one of those boring

people in meetings who make him feel like falling asleep. [Mr Mhindurwa] then mimicked

snoring. Another colleague joined the meeting and made a contribution to which [Mr

Mhindurwa] replied “you are just like her” (indicating [Colleague C]) and pretended to

snore again”.

Colleague C’s oral evidence was detailed and consistent with the written evidence. She

said that she felt humiliated, shocked and upset by Mr Mhindurwa’s behaviour in the

meeting.

The record of investigation interview with Mr Mhindurwa stated “[Mr Mhindurwa] said that

he would not have been in a meeting with Colleague C and never used language like “you

are boring me” or “you are sending me to sleep”. [Mr Mhindurwa] simply didn’t recognise

that account of his behaviour and denied it had happened”.

Having found Colleague C to be a credible witness with consistent accounts of this

incident, the panel preferred her evidence to Mr Mhindurwa’s. The panel determined that it

was more likely than not that Mr Mhindurwa commented in a meeting that Colleague C

reminded him of someone that wants to make him fall asleep and pretended to be asleep.

The panel therefore found charge 3b proved.

Charge 3c, 3d and 3e

c) Asked Colleague C about her partner

d) Asked Colleague C whether she was happy in her relationship

e) Suggested to Colleague C that if she was not happy in her relationship maybe

she should try going out with him

These charges are found proved.

In reaching this decision the panel took into account the evidence of Colleague C and Mr

Mhindurwa.

Colleague C said in her witness statement to the NMC “On the way to a ward, he asked

about my partner. I don’t recall the date. He also asked if I was happy in my relationship

and if I wasn’t then I should try going out with other people and then there was a pause

and he said and then maybe I should try going out with him. It was a really awkward

conversation”.

The record of Colleague C’s Investigation interview stated “When [Colleague C] and [Mr

Mhindurwa] were alone, [Mr Mhindurwa] asked her if she was happy with her partner and

said that if she wasn’t totally happy with him then she could try going out with [Mr

Mhindurwa].

Colleague C’s oral evidence was consistent with the written evidence. She said Mr

Mhindurwa started asking her personal questions about her relationship, whether she was

happy or not and she thought it was unprofessional. She said she thought Mr Mhindurwa

was attracted to her on a personal level.

Having found Colleague C to be a credible witness with consistent accounts of this

incident, the panel accepted her evidence. The panel determined that it was more likely

than not that Mr Mhindurwa asked questions about Colleague’s C relationship and

suggested to her that if she was not happy in her relationship maybe she should try going

out with him. The panel therefore found charge 3c, 3d and 3e proved.

Charge 3f

f) On one or more occasions you looked at the chest of Colleague C and looked

her up and down

This charge is found proved.

In reaching this decision the panel took into account the evidence of Colleague C.

Colleague C said in her witness statement “When he would talk to me, he would look at

my chest and then look up and then down and up and down. It was obvious that he was

looking at my chest”

The record of Colleague C’s local investigation interview stated “[Colleague C] felt that he

[Mr Mhindurwa] would invade her personal space by standing too close to her, comment

on her physical appearance and that his gaze would often be focused on her chest or

figure when he was speaking to her”.

Colleague C’s oral evidence was consistent with the written evidence. She said Mr

Mhindurwa was always looking at her chest, he was creepy and made her feel

uncomfortable. She also said that she thought Mr Mhindurwa was a sexual predator.

Colleague B also made reference to Mr Mhindurwa staring at female members of staff.

Her investigation interview states “[Colleague B] was often aware of Mr Mhindurwa

obviously looking at her body and the bodies of other women in the office”.

Mr Mhindurwa was not asked about these allegations in the local investigation nor does he

refer to them in his reflective statement.

Having found Colleague C to be a credible witness with consistent accounts of this

incident, the panel accepted her evidence. The panel determined that it was more likely

than not that Mr Mhindurwa looked at Colleague C’s chest and looked her up and down.

The panel therefore found charge 3f proved.

Charge 3g

g) Said to Colleague C, “I’ve got a big black one for you in my car”, or words to that

effect, in a sexually suggestive manner

This charge is found proved.

In reaching this decision the panel took into account the evidence of Colleague C.

The record of Mr Mhindurwa’s local interview stated “[Mr Mhindurwa] explained that he

had branded stationary (including pens) with the details of his limited company on them.

[Mr Mhindurwa] said that gave these pens to lots of people and will have given them to

[Colleague C] at some point. [Mr Mhindurwa] said that he knew nurses couldn’t use blue

ink at work so may have offered [Colleague C] black ones instead. [Mr Mhindurwa] was

very clear that he did not treat [Colleague C] any differently to other staff by giving her

pens, and that any suggestion that this behaviour was flirtatious or inappropriate was a

complete misreading of an innocent gesture”.

Colleague C said in her witness statement to the NMC “… he told us about a consultancy

firm he had. I cannot recall the date. He pulled a pen out of his top pocket and he said he

has loads of these pens in his car. He said that “its my consultancy firm”. I said oh, ok, well

done. He said I’ve got a big black one for you in my car. I was uncomfortable and felt

disgusted”

Colleague C’s Record of interview stated “[Colleague C] also talked about an example of

[Mr Mhindurwa] leaving some blue pens on her desk as a ‘gift’. Apparently, [Mr

Mhindurwa] was known for giving “special pens” to people. As a registered nurse,

[Colleague C] could not use blue pens but [Mr Mhindurwa] had also left a note to the effect

of “if you would prefer a black one, I have one in the car if you would like to come down

and get it.” [Colleague C] was in no doubt that this was a sexual innuendo relating to the

fact that [Mr Mhindurwa] is a black man and was clear that an offer to go to his car was a

sexual advance”.

Colleague C’s oral evidence was consistent with the written evidence.

The panel preferred the evidence of Colleague C. It found her oral and written evidence to

be credible and consistent. The panel does not accept Mr Mhindurwa’s explanation of the

conversation. The panel determined that it was more likely than not that he used this

sexually suggestive language toward Colleague C. The panel therefore found charge 3g

proved.

Charge 3h

h) Gestured to Colleague C that you were watching her by pointing at her from

your eyes

This charge is found proved.

In reaching this decision, the panel took into account the evidence of Colleague C.

The record of Mr Mhindurwa’s local investigation interview stated “[Mr Mhindurwa] said

that this didn’t happen and he could not imagine why he would ever have spoken to

somebody that way. In the face to face interview [Mr Mhindurwa] was able to reproduce a

commonly used gesture (pointing to the eyes and then to another person) but said that it

was not a gesture he used personally”.

Colleague C said in her witness statement “As he walked across the front of the lounge,

he was looking at me. He was pointing at me from his eyes, like he’s watching me. I didn’t

understand what this meant”.

The record of Colleague C’s local investigation interview stated “After leaving the ward on

one occasion, [Mr Mhindurwa] turned back to [Colleague C] and said “I’m watching you

and made a gesture by pointing to his eyes and then at her”.

Colleague C’s oral evidence was consistent with the written evidence. Colleague C said

that Mr Mhindurwa was walking across the lounge and looked back at her watching her

and made an intimidating gesture with his fingers. She said that Mr Mhindurwa watching

her was predatory and made her feel uncomfortable.

The panel preferred the evidence of Colleague C. It found her oral and written evidence to

be detailed, credible and consistent. The panel did not accept Mr Mhindurwa’s explanation

of the conversation. The panel determined that it was more likely than not that Mr

Mhindurwa gestured to Colleague C that he was watching her by pointing at her from his

eyes. The panel therefore found charge 3h proved.

Charge 3i

i) During a telephone conversation concerning authorisation to book agency staff

you asked Colleague C to go out with you at the weekend

This charge is found proved.

In reaching this decision, the panel took into account the evidence of Colleague C.

Colleague C said in her witness statement “[Mr Mhindurwa] answered the phone and I

recall there was a lot of music on in the background. I couldn’t hear, so asked if he could

turn the music down a little. He said don’t be like that, I’m having a party. I said I needed to

hear what you’re saying, can I have authorisation. He said why don’t you come over, then

asked if I would go out with him at the weekend”.

The record of Colleague C’s local investigation interview stated “In addition to all of this on

one occasional when I was hospital coordinator on a Sunday evening [Mr Mhindurwa] was

on call and I needed to call him about securing nurses for mon through to thurs that week

due to sickness of staff and that was the new protocol. During the call [Mr Mhindurwa]

seemed to be intoxicated and there was loud music in the background I explained my

professional request and [Mr Mhindurwa] was all playful in his language and verbal

31

conversation- he stated just wait there I’ll ask … ([PRIVATE] [Mr Mhindurwa’s] boss as I

am here at a party with him – you can come over when you have finished work if you like.

This made me more uncomfortable and I became very stressed and anxious at work

ot(sic) was at this point I didn’t want to be at work any longer due to the fear of seeing him.

Another occasion is that he used to catch me after morning meetings on the stair well

whilst I was alone and confront me with sexual innuendo’s(sic)”.

This was consistent with Colleague C’s oral evidence. She was clear from her oral

evidence that Mr Mhindurwa was trying to leverage his position to get Colleague C to

socialise with him.

The panel accepted the evidence of Colleague C. It found her oral and written evidence to

be detailed, credible and consistent. The panel determined that it was more likely than not

that during a telephone conversation concerning authorisation to book agency staff Mr

Mhindurwa asked Colleague C to go out with him at the weekend. The panel therefore

found charge 3i proved.

Charge 3j

Suggested to Colleague C that you would be able to get her the job of her

manager who was off sick

This charge is found proved.

In reaching this decision, the panel took into account the evidence of Colleague C.

Colleague C said in her witness statement “[Mr Mhindurwa] would say that he could get

my manager [Manager]’s.. job as she was off sick. I told him you don’t know when she

may be coming back. He said he would sort it out”.

The record of Colleague C’s local interview stated “[Colleague C] described [Mr

Mhindurwa’s] behaviour whilst the ward manager [Manager] was away from work on sick

leave. [Mr Mhindurwa] stood very close to [Colleague C] and said “I’m going to get that job

for you”. [Colleague C] replied that they didn’t know what would happen with the ward

manager role as [Manager] may be coming back and [Mr Mhindurwa] said “it doesn’t

matter and that he would sort it out”.

Colleague C’s oral evidence was consistent with the written evidence. She said Mr

Mhindurwa had told her how well she was doing and wanted to talk to me about getting

the manager’s job. When she said that she was not interested he said “Come on you know

you’d be good at it”.

Mr Mhindurwa was not asked about these allegations in the local investigation. He said in

his reflective statement that he promoted Colleague C [PRIVATE].

The panel accepted the evidence of Colleague C. It found her oral and written evidence to

be detailed, credible and consistent. The panel determined that it was more likely than not

that Mr Mhindurwa suggested to Colleague C that he would be able to get her the job of

her manager who was off sick. The panel therefore found charge 3j proved.

Charge 3k and 3l

k) On one or more occasions you stood too close to Colleague C

l) On one or more occasions you gazed at the chest of Colleague C

These charges are found proved.

In reaching this decision, the panel took into account the evidence of Colleague C.

Colleague C stated in her witness statement “[Mr Mhindurwa] would stand too close. Gaze

often on my chest. This was multiple times. I wear formal work wear and wouldn’t have

been suggestive in any way. His behaviour was flirtatious and creepy. When he would

come into the office, he would come right behind my chair. He would be really close to me.

When speaking with him, he would walk and come really close. I would need to step

back”.

This was consistent with Colleague C’s oral evidence. She recalled that her desk was in

the corner and Mr Mhindurwa was standing too close and she had to move her chair. She

said Mr Mhindurwa was always looking at her chest.

The record of Colleague C’s local investigation interview “Although there was no physical

contact, [Colleague C] felt that he would invade her personal space by standing too close

to her, comment on her physical appearance and that his gaze would often be focussed

on her chest or figure when he was speaking to her. This behaviour made [Colleague C]

feel stressed and unwell”.

The panel accepted the evidence of Colleague C. It found her oral and written evidence to

be detailed, credible and consistent. The panel determined that it was more likely than not

that on one or more occasions Mr Mhindurwa stood too close to Colleague C and gazed at

her chest. The panel therefore found charges 3k and 3l proved.

Charge 4

And your conduct as specified in Charge 1 d) and/or e) and/or f) and/or g) and/or h)

was sexually motivated in that you intended to pursue a future sexual relationship

with Colleague A

This charge is found not proved.

In reaching this decision, the panel took into account the evidence of Colleague A.

Colleague A said in her witness statement “There were a few sexual remarks which he

made which I found to be extremely upsetting and uncomfortable”. She also stated “[Mr

Mhindurwa] was extremely flirtatious and inappropriate almost every day. I felt

uncomfortable and didn’t want to be harassed at work. For some reason I thought it was

because of my appearance”.

Colleague A said in her oral evidence that she felt afraid and felt that she could not argue

with what Mr Mhindurwa wanted. She said she felt stressed mentally because she did not

know what was going to happen each day. However, when asked what she thought was

the reason for Mr Mhindurwa’s behaviour she said she did not know.

Although inappropriate and sexually motivated, the panel did not consider that Mr

Mhindurwa’s behaviour in charges 1d – h was sexually motivated to the extent that he

intended to pursue a future sexual relationship with Colleague A. It acknowledged the

negative effect that his behaviour had on Colleague A.

The panel was of the view that Mr Mhindurwa demonstrated behaviour with the intention

to intimidate and control Colleague A. It determined that Mr Mhindurwa wanted to make

Colleague A do what he wanted by exerting his power, influence and authority on her,

someone who described herself as vulnerable. However, it did not have sufficient

evidence to determine that his behaviour towards Colleague A was sexually motivated in

that he intended to pursue a future sexual relationship with her. The panel therefore found

charge 4 not proved.

Charge 5

And your conduct as specified in Charge 1 d) and/or e) and/or f) and/or g) and/or h)

amounted to sexual harassment of Colleague A

This charge is found proved.

In reaching this decision, the panel took into account the evidence of Colleague A.

The panel considered the NMC guidance in respect of harassment including sexual

harassment:

“Harassment is defined by the Equality Act 2010 as someone engaging in

unwanted conduct that’s related to a protected characteristic or is of a sexual

nature. The behaviour has the purpose or effect of violating an individual’s dignity or

creating an intimidating, hostile, degrading, humiliating or offensive environment.

It’s necessary to take the perception of the person who’s the subject of the conduct

and any other circumstances into account. As well as harassment linked to a

protected characteristic as defined by the Equality Act, harassment can also be

unwanted conduct that is unrelated to a protected characteristic which someone

finds offensive or which makes someone feel intimidated or humiliated”.

The panel accepted the submission of Mr Sanghera and the advice of the legal assessor

that the High Court decision in the case of Professional Standards Authority for Health and

Social Care v (1)Health and Care Professions Council (2) Leonard Ren-Ye Yong [2021]

EWHC 52 (Admin) was relevant in this case. The panel took into account that the NMC is

a “public authority” within the meaning of the Equality Act 2010. Accordingly, the definition

of sexual harassment within Section 26 of that Act is applicable to this case;

“26 Harassment

(1) A person (A) harasses another (B) if—

(a) A engages in unwanted conduct related to a relevant protected

characteristic, and

(b) the conduct has the purpose or effect of—

(i) violating B’s dignity, or

(ii) creating an intimidating, hostile, degrading, humiliating or offensive

environment for B.

(2) A also harasses B if—

36

(a) A engages in unwanted conduct of a sexual nature, and Judgment

(b) the conduct has the purpose or effect referred to in subsection (1)(b).

(4) In deciding whether conduct has the effect referred to in subsection (1)(b), each

of the following must be taken into account—

(a) the perception of B;

(b) the other circumstances of the case;

(c) whether it is reasonable for the conduct to have that effect.

(5) The relevant protected characteristics are—

…sex;…”

The panel took into account the effect on Colleague A of Mr Mhindurwa’s behaviour

towards her. Colleague A said in her witness statement that Mr Mhindurwa was “verbally

threatening” and “I did feel threatened by [Mr Mhindurwa]. He told me on occasion if I

wasn’t happy then he would find someone to replace me. I would say [Mr Mhindurwa]

used threatening language most days. He would often talk down to colleagues in front of

the whole office and threaten them with their jobs”. She also stated “There were a few

sexual remarks which he made which I found to be extremely upsetting and

uncomfortable”.

Colleague A said she felt that she was experiencing panic attacks going into work

because she felt so stressed about Mr Mhindurwa’s behaviour towards her. With regards

to her appearance, she told the panel that she had loved her previously long hair and that

since he commented on it so much and she felt so violated that she felt she had no option

but to cut it off and change hair colour to make the attention from him stop. She said she

could not go back to being blonde because of this experience.

The panel also took into account the evidence of Ms 1 who stated “I do remember her

[Colleague A] saying that she felt incredibly uncomfortable around the Registrant and did

not want to come into the office because of this and his behaviour. [Colleague A] also felt

scared”.

The panel determined that Mr Mhindurwa’s behaviour toward Colleague A was unwanted

and he intended to violate her dignity and created an intimidating, humiliating and

offensive environment. The panel considered that Mr Mhindurwa appeared to single out

Colleague A because she was vulnerable and he used his power to intimidate and

influence her.

The panel determined that Mr Mhindurwa’s behaviour found proved in charges 1d-h,

individually and cumulatively, amounted to sexual harassment of Colleague A. It therefore

found charge 5 proved.

Charge 6

And your conduct as specified in Charge 2 a) and/or b) and/or c) and/or d) was

sexually motivated in that you intended to pursue a future sexual relationship with

Colleague B

This charge is found proved.

In reaching this decision, the panel took into account the evidence of Colleague B.

The panel took into account that it had found charges 2a – d proved.

Colleague B said in her witness statement “I definitely felt like [Mr Mhindurwa] was

pursuing me. He was very flirtatious. It was certainly not banter. The things he would say,

it was more than banter and to me he was flirting. The impression I got is that he was in a

high position and he could have anybody(sic) to have sexual relations with anyone he

wanted”.

The record of the local investigation interview stated “[Colleague B] was very clear that [Mr

Mhindurwa] was playing a game and being deliberately suggestive. [Colleague B] went as

far as using the term “sexual predator” to describe [Mr Mhindurwa] and was in no doubt

that he was attempting to initiate a sexual encounter”.

The panel considered that Mr Mhindurwa’s comments about Colleague B’s underwear,

sharing a bottle of wine with him at his place on the weekend and the innuendo about his

‘big car’ were suggestive and sexually motivated. It also considered that Mr Mhindurwa

taking a lollipop out of Colleague B’s mouth and placing it in his own mouth was an

intimate action, suggestive and sexually motivated.

The panel determined that Mr Mhindurwa’s behaviour in charges 2a – d was sexually

motivated in that her intended to pursue a future sexual relationship with Colleague B.

The panel therefore found charge 6 proved.

Charge 7

And your conduct as specified in Charge 2 a) and/or b) and/or c) and/or d)

amounted to sexual harassment of Colleague B

This charge is found proved.

In reaching this decision, the panel took into account the evidence of Colleague B.

Colleague B said in her witness statement “He was making reference to his genitalia

which made me feel very uncomfortable” and “Generally, [Mr Mhindurwa] would close his

office door when speaking with me… it made me feel very uncomfortable”. Colleague B

also stated “[Mr Mhindurwa] made me feel really uncomfortable and I felt like I couldn’t

work with him anymore due to his behaviour. I felt like it was impacting my work. I would

often stay later in the office but couldn’t do this anymore at the risk of [Mr Mhindurwa]

being there. I didn’t feel safe. I didn’t want to be on my own with him. It made me think it

was me, or I was doing something wrong”.

Colleague B was consistent in her oral evidence about the harassment she experienced

from Mr Mhindurwa. She said that Mr Mhindurwa did not take no for an answer in his

pursuit of her. She described him as a sexual predator.

The panel determined that Mr Mhindurwa’s behaviour toward Colleague B was unwanted

and he intended to violate her dignity and created an intimidating, humiliating and

offensive environment. It determined that Mr Mhindurwa wanted to pursue a sexual

relationship with Colleague B and would exert his power and authority on her to that end.

The panel determined that Mr Mhindurwa’s behaviour found proved in charges 2a – d,

individually and cumulatively, amounted to sexual harassment of Colleague B. It therefore

found charge 7 proved.

Charge 8

And your conduct as specified in Charge 3 a) and/or c) and/or d) and/or e) and/or f)

and/or g) and/or h) and/or i) and/or j) and/or k) and/or l) was sexually motivated in

that you intended to pursue a future sexual relationship with Colleague C

This charge is found proved.

In reaching this decision, the panel took into account the evidence of Colleague C.

Colleague C said in her witness statement “[Mr Mhindurwa] would stand too close. Gaze

often on my chest. This was multiple times. I wear formal work wear and wouldn’t have

been suggestive in any way. His behaviour was flirtatious and creepy” and “I believe [Mr

Mhindurwa] was a sexual predator and was pursuing me. His actions were inappropriate

for the workplace and could not be classified as banter or joking. The way he would look at

me and size me up would make me cringe”.

Colleague C’s oral evidence was consistent with her written evidence. She said that Mr

Mhindurwa was always looking at her chest. She said she believed he was a sexual

predator and wanted to make her feel uncomfortable. She told the panel that he made her

feel awful, humiliated shocked and upset. She said she thought he was interested in her

on a personal level and was trying to find out about her personal life.

The panel determined that Mr Mhindurwa invaded Colleague C’s personal space and

looked at her inappropriately. He asked about her relationship and suggested that she

should try going out with him and made other inappropriate comments. In the panel’s view

Mr Mhindurwa’s behaviour can only be described as sexually motivated.

The panel determined that Mr Mhindurwa’s behaviour in charges 3a, 3c – 3l was

suggestive and sexually motivated in that he intended to pursue a future sexual

relationship with Colleague C. The panel therefore found charge 8 proved.

Charge 9

And your conduct as specified in Charge 3 a) and/or c) and/or d) and/or e) and/or f)

and/or g) and/or h) and/or i) and/or j) and/or k) and/or l) amounted to sexual

harassment of Colleague C

This charge is found proved.

In reaching this decision, the panel took into account the evidence of Colleague C.

Colleague C stated in her witness statement “The atmosphere was really uncomfortable”,

and “I would always have a knot in my stomach and I would feel sick coming into work”.

She also stated “I felt threatened and uneasy around him”.

The record of Colleague C’s local interview stated “[Colleague C] felt that he [Mr

Mhindurwa] would invade her personal space by standing too close to her, comment on

her physical appearance and that his gaze would often be focused on her chest or figure

when he was speaking to her. This behaviour made [Colleague C] feel stressed and

unwell”.

This was consistent with Colleague C’s oral evidence. She said she found everything Mr

Mhindurwa did was predatory and grooming.

Mr Mhindurwa’s stated in his reflective piece “On retrospect I should have a few members

from other [Hospital] Units deployed to help me during the transformation period and also

to dilute the toxic culture. In attempt to ease the situation I was too friendly with staff, but

others mistook my openness and friendliness for sexual innuendos thereby wrongly

interpreting my kindness for sexual moves. On the other hand task orientation and the

desire to achieve KPIs and stipulated targets under tight deadlines from the regulatory and

commissioning bodies made me to concentrate more on task and negated the fact that I

was dealing with junior staff not well equipped/trained to embrace the required

transformation(sic)”.

The record of interview stated “[Mr Mhindurwa] explained that the manager he replaced

was “invisible” and stayed in his office. Given the serious situation at [the Hospital], [Mr

Mhindurwa] wanted to be very visible and bring some energy to the team. This meant he

did try and talk to people and have a positive motivational impact. [Mr Mhindurwa’s] view

is that some of this may have been misinterpreted (as people weren’t used to it) and when

combined with the threat to their jobs that they saw from [Mr Mhindurwa] this has resulted

in false allegations being made”.

The panel rejected Mr Mhindurwa’s explanation that his behaviour was misinterpreted by

his colleagues. Colleague C said his behaviour could not be kindness that had been

misinterpreted. She said it was direct interaction which was sexually related and made her

feel humiliated and uncomfortable with control and power in the body language.

The panel determined that Mr Mhindurwa’s behaviour toward Colleague C was unwanted,

and he intended to violate her dignity and create an intimidating, humiliating and offensive

environment. It determined that Mr Mhindurwa wanted to pursue a sexual relationship with

Colleague C and would exert his power and authority on her to that end.

The panel determined that Mr Mhindurwa’s behaviour found proved in charges 3a, 3c – 3l,

individually and collectively, amounted to sexual harassment of Colleague C. It therefore

found charge 9 proved.

Fitness to practise

Having reached its determination on the facts of this case, the panel then moved on to

consider, whether the facts found proved amount to misconduct and, if so, whether Mr

Mhindurwa’s fitness to practise is currently impaired. There is no statutory definition of

fitness to practise. However, the NMC has defined fitness to practise as a registrant’s

suitability to remain on the register unrestricted.

The panel, in reaching its decision, has recognised its statutory duty to protect the public

and maintain public confidence in the profession. Further, it bore in mind that there is no

burden or standard of proof at this stage and it has therefore exercised its own

professional judgement.

The panel adopted a two-stage process in its consideration. First, the panel must

determine whether the facts found proved amount to misconduct. Secondly, only if the

facts found proved amount to misconduct, the panel must decide whether, in all the

circumstances, Mr Mhindurwa’s fitness to practise is currently impaired as a result of that

misconduct.

Submissions on misconduct

In coming to its decision, the panel had regard to the case of Roylance v General Medical

Council (No. 2) [2000] 1 AC 311 which defines misconduct as a ‘word of general effect,

involving some act or omission which falls short of what would be proper in the

circumstances.’

Mr Sanghera invited the panel to take the view that the facts found proved amount to

misconduct. He referred the panel to the terms of ‘The Code: Professional standards of

practice and behaviour for nurses and midwives (2015)’ (the Code) and identified the

specific, relevant standards where the NMC consider Mr Mhindurwa’s actions amounted to

misconduct.

Mr Sanghera submitted that Mr Mhindurwa’s conduct was not isolated and occurred over

a number of months and occurred despite much of his conduct being unwanted. He

submitted that a significant proportion of Mr Mhindurwa’s conduct was sexually motivated

and amounted to sexual harassment.

Mr Sanghera submitted that Mr Mhindurwa’s conduct fell significantly and seriously short

of what was expected in the circumstances and so both individually and collectively does

amount to serious misconduct.

Submissions on impairment

Mr Sanghera moved on to the issue of impairment and addressed the panel on the need

to have regard to protecting the public and the wider public interest. This included the

need to declare and maintain proper standards and maintain public confidence in the

profession and in the NMC as a regulatory body. This included reference to the case of

Council for Healthcare Regulatory Excellence v (1) Nursing and Midwifery Council (2) and

Grant [2011] EWHC 927 (Admin).

Mr Sanghera submitted that the first three limbs of the Dame Janet Smith test are

engaged, from both a past and forward-looking perspective. He submitted that Mr

Mhindurwa’s conduct had the potential to put patients at unwarranted risk of harm

because his conduct left his colleagues feeling that they no longer wanted to come into

work. Therefore, Mr Mhindurwa’s conduct had the potential to leave the hospital short

staffed and patients without care. Mr Sanghera submitted that Mr Mhindurwa’s conduct

was sexually motivated and amounted to sexual harassment of colleagues. It, therefore,

brought the nursing profession into disrepute. Mr Sanghera submitted that Mr Mhindurwa

had breached a significant number of different provisions of the NMC’s Code and so had

breached fundamental tenets of the nursing profession.

Mr Sanghera submitted that Mr Mhindurwa remains liable to put patients at unwarranted

risk of harm, to bring the profession into disrepute and to breach fundamental tenets of the

profession. He submitted that Mr Mhindurwa has shown limited and insufficient insight and

remorse. Mr Mhindurwa has not attended the hearing and has not given any evidence on

oath to the panel. In cases of serious misconduct, a panel should expect to see

comprehensive insight, remorse and strengthened practice from an early stage which

addresses the specific concerns raised. For the reasons set out above, Mr Mhindurwa has

not shown those essential elements and so there remains a real risk of repetition which

carries with it serious risk of significant harm.

Mr Sanghera therefore invited the panel to find Mr Mhindurwa’s fitness to practise

currently impaired on both public protection and public interest grounds.

The panel accepted the advice of the legal assessor which included reference to a number

of relevant judgments. This included: Nandi v General Medical Council [2004] EWHC 2317

(Admin).

Decision and reasons on misconduct

When determining whether the facts found proved amount to misconduct, the panel had

regard to the terms of the Code.

The panel was of the view that Mr Mhindurwa actions did fall significantly short of the

standards expected of a registered nurse, particularly one acting in a responsible position

as interim hospital manager, and that his actions amounted to breaches of the Code.

Specifically:

“9.3 deal with differences of professional opinion with colleagues by discussion and

informed debate, respecting their views and opinions and behaving in a

professional way at all times

Promote professionalism and trust

You uphold the reputation of your profession at all times. You should display a

personal commitment to the standards of practice and behaviour set out in the

Code. You should be a model of integrity and leadership for others to

aspire to. This should lead to trust and confidence in the professions from patients,

people receiving care, other health and care professionals and the public.

20 Uphold the reputation of your profession at all times

To achieve this, you must:

20.1 keep to and uphold the standards and values set out in the Code

20.2 act with honesty and integrity at all times, treating people fairly and without

discrimination, bullying or harassment

20.3 be aware at all times of how your behaviour can affect and influence the

behaviour of other people

20.5 treat people in a way that does not take advantage of their vulnerability or

cause them upset or distress

20.10 use all forms of spoken, written and digital communication (including social

media and networking sites) responsibly, respecting the right to privacy of others at

all times”

The panel appreciated that breaches of the Code do not automatically result in a finding of

misconduct.

In relation to charge 1a- 1h involving Colleague A, the panel first considered the charges

individually. It considered that some of the conduct found proved was not serious enough

to amount to misconduct taken in isolation. The panel considered that Mr Mhindurwa’s

comments and questions about Colleague A’s appearance and him showing Colleague A

a photo of himself in pyjama trousers could not be considered deplorable. The panel

therefore determined that the conduct displayed at charges 1d, 1e and 1h was not serious

enough to amount to misconduct individually.

However, the panel was of the view that Mr Mhindurwa’s conduct at charges 1a, 1b, 1c, 1f

and 1g was serious and amounted to misconduct. Mr Mhindurwa used his position of

power as interim hospital manager and displayed a pattern of threatening behaviour and

sexual harassment towards Colleague A which was sustained over a period of time. It

considered that he used body language and verbal language to intimidate and control

Colleague A to get her to do as he wanted which impacted negatively on Colleague A.

Whilst it found that some individual elements of charge 1 did not amount to misconduct,

the panel found that Mr Mhindurwa’s actions at charge 1, collectively, fell seriously short of

the conduct and standards expected of a nurse and amounted to misconduct.

In relation to charge 2a – 2d involving Colleague B, the panel considered all of the conduct

displayed by Mr Mhindurwa at each charge individually and collectively was serious. Mr

Mhindurwa used his position of power as interim hospital manager and displayed a pattern

of degrading behaviour and sexual harassment towards Colleague B which was sustained

over a period of time. The panel had found Mr Mhindurwa’s conduct to be sexually

motivated. He acted inappropriately by taking a lollipop out of Colleague B’s mouth and

putting it in to his own and used sexual innuendos and comments towards her with the

intention of pursuing a future sexual relationship with her. Colleague B told the panel that

his advances had made her feel uncomfortable and ‘dirty’. The panel therefore found that

all Mr Mhindurwa’s actions at charge 2, fell seriously short of the conduct and standards

expected of a nurse and amounted to misconduct.

In relation to charge 3a – 3l involving Colleague C, the panel first considered each of the

charges individually. It considered that some of the conduct was not serious enough to

amount to misconduct. The panel considered that Mr Mhindurwa’s conduct by

coming into Colleague C’s office without business (3a) and by standing too close to her

(3k) was inappropriate but could not be considered deplorable by fellow practitioners and

did not amount to misconduct. It also considered that asking Colleague C about her

partner (3c) and whether she was happy in her relationship (3d) was again inappropriate

but not serious enough to amount to misconduct. The panel considered that Mr

Mhindurwa gesturing to Colleague C that he was watching her by pointing at her from your

eyes (1h) was inappropriate behaviour but was not serious enough to amount to

misconduct. Finally, the panel considered that Mr Mhindurwa suggesting to Colleague C

that he would be able to get her the job of her manager who was off sick (3j) was not so

serious as to amount to misconduct individually.

However, the panel was of the view that Mr Mhindurwa’s conduct at charges 3b, 3e, 3f,

3g, 3i, and 3l fell seriously short of the conduct and standards expected of a nurse and

amounted to misconduct. The panel considered that Mr Mhindurwa’s behaviour in the

meeting by pretending to be asleep (3b) was bullying and was intended to intimidate and

humiliate Colleague C. The panel found Mr Mhindurwa’s other conduct to be serious and

sexually motivated. He acted inappropriately by suggesting to Colleague C that if she was

not happy in her relationship maybe she should try going out with him (3e). He also made

comments which were sexually suggestive towards Colleague C (3g) and gazed at her

chest (3l) with the intention of pursuing a future sexual relationship with her. Finally, the

panel considered that during a telephone conversation concerning authorisation to book

agency staff (3i) Mr Mhindurwa used his position of power as the interim hospital manager

as leverage to try and get Colleague C to go out with him. The panel found this charge

particularly concerning as by denying authorisation for agency staff, in the circumstances

within which this incident occurred, Mr Mhindurwa potentially put patients at risk of harm.

The panel determined that Mr Mhindurwa displayed a pattern of degrading behaviour and

sexual harassment towards Colleague C which was sustained over a period of time. It

considered that Mr Mhindurwa behaved in a way that made Colleague C feel violated,

shocked and upset and he used behaviour to bully and intimidate her. Whilst it found that

some individual elements of charge 3 did not amount to misconduct, the panel found that

Mr Mhindurwa’s actions at charge 3, collectively, fell seriously short of the conduct and

standards expected of a nurse, particularly in the position he held within the hospital, and

amounted to misconduct.

The panel went on to consider misconduct in respect of charges 5, 6, 7 ,8 and 9.

The panel considered that charges 5, 7 and 9 involving the sexual harassment of

Colleagues A, B and C was a serious departure from the conduct and standards expected

of a registered nurse and was conduct that would be considered deplorable by fellow

practitioners.

The panel considered that charges 6 and 8 in relation to Mr Mhindurwa’s conduct being

sexually motivated in that he intended to pursue future sexual relationships with Colleague

B and Colleague C was a serious departure from the conduct and standards expected of a

registered nurse and was conduct that would be considered deplorable by fellow

practitioners.

The panel bore in mind the written evidence from Mr Mhindurwa that his openness and

friendliness was wrongly interpreted for sexual moves. The panel rejected Mr Mhindurwa’s

explanation and determined that his conduct went beyond friendliness and was not

misinterpreted, and he exploited an imbalance of power for his own benefit and was

sexually motivated.

The panel therefore found Mr Mhindurwa’s actions at charge 1, 2, 3, 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9 fell

seriously short of the conduct and standards expected of a nurse and amounted to

misconduct.

Decision and reasons on impairment

The panel next went on to decide if as a result of the misconduct, Mr Mhindurwa’s fitness

to practise is currently impaired.

Nurses occupy a position of privilege and trust in society and are expected at all times to

be professional and to maintain professional boundaries. Patients and their families must

be able to trust nurses with their lives and the lives of their loved ones. They must make

sure that their conduct at all times justifies both their patients’ and the public’s trust in the

profession.

In this regard the panel considered the judgment of Mrs Justice Cox in the case of CHRE

v NMC and Grant in reaching its decision. In paragraph 74, she said:

‘In determining whether a practitioner’s fitness to practise is impaired by

reason of misconduct, the relevant panel should generally consider not only

whether the practitioner continues to present a risk to members of the

public in his or her current role, but also whether the need to uphold proper

professional standards and public confidence in the profession would be

undermined if a finding of impairment were not made in the particular

circumstances.’

In paragraph 76, Mrs Justice Cox referred to Dame Janet Smith’s “test” which reads as

follows:

‘Do our findings of fact in respect of the doctor’s misconduct, deficient

professional performance, adverse health, conviction, caution or

determination show that his/her/ fitness to practise is impaired in the sense

that S/He:

a) has in the past acted and/or is liable in the future to act so as to

put a patient or patients at unwarranted risk of harm; and/or

b) has in the past brought and/or is liable in the future to bring the

medical profession into disrepute; and/or

c) has in the past breached and/or is liable in the future to breach

one of the fundamental tenets of the medical profession; and/or

d) …’

The panel found limbs a, b and c engaged in the Grant test. The panel found that patients

were put at risk of harm as a result of Mr Mhindurwa’s misconduct, particularly where he

refused to authorise agency staff for the coming week. The panel found Mr Mhindurwa’s

misconduct had breached the fundamental tenets of the nursing profession and therefore

brought its reputation into disrepute.

Regarding insight, the panel took into account Mr Mhindurwa’s reflective statement. He

has not provided a detailed response to the charges and has continually denied the

conduct found proved. He has not demonstrated an understanding of how his actions

affected his colleagues and could have impacted on patient safety. The panel saw no

evidence that Mr Mhindurwa has an understanding of why what he did was wrong and

how this impacted negatively on the reputation of the nursing profession. The panel

determined that Mr Mhindurwa has not sufficiently demonstrated how he would adjust his

behaviour in the future. It considered that Mr Mhindurwa had demonstrated very little

insight into his misconduct.

The panel considered that the concerns in this case are attitudinal and more difficult to put

right. The panel carefully considered the evidence before it in determining whether or not

Mr Mhindurwa has taken steps to address the misconduct identified. The panel took into

account the evidence of learning provided to the panel. The panel followed the training

hyperlinks provided by Mr Mhindurwa. It considered that spending a few minutes on a

module on professional boundaries between staff and patients was not relevant in the

circumstances of this case, nor was it sufficient to demonstrate he has remediated the

concerns.

The panel had regard to the references provided by Mr Mhindurwa which all dated back to

2020 which described him as sometimes presenting as “jovial which could be

misinterpreted” and also having “Bunter(sic) on the ward with staff as a way to break the

ice and relate to staff.” However, the panel was satisfied that his behaviour in this case did

not fall into the category of ‘jovial’ or ‘banter’.

The panel was of the view that there is a risk of repetition based on the limited insight and

lack of evidence of remediation. The panel therefore decided that a finding of impairment

is necessary on the grounds of public protection.

The panel bore in mind the overarching objectives of the NMC; to protect, promote and

maintain the health, safety, and well-being of the public and patients, and to uphold and

protect the wider public interest. This includes promoting and maintaining public

confidence in the nursing and midwifery professions and upholding the proper professional

standards for members of those professions.

The panel concluded that public confidence in the profession would be undermined if a

finding of impairment were not made in this case and therefore also finds Mr Mhindurwa’s

fitness to practise impaired on the grounds of public interest. The panel determined that a

fully informed member of the public would be shocked if a finding of current impairment

was not made for a registrant who had behaved in this way.

Having regard to all of the above, the panel was satisfied that Mr Mhindurwa’s fitness to

practise is currently impaired.

Sanction

The panel has considered this case very carefully and has decided to make a striking-off

order. It directs the registrar to strike Mr Mhindurwa off the register. The effect of this order

is that the NMC register will show that Mr Mhindurwa has been struck-off the register.

In reaching this decision, the panel has had regard to all the evidence that has been

adduced in this case and had careful regard to the Sanctions Guidance (SG) published by

the NMC. The panel accepted the advice of the legal assessor.

Submissions on sanction

Mr Sanghera submitted that the NMC is seeking a striking-off order. He outlined what the

NMC considered to be the aggravating and mitigating features of this case. He also

referred the panel to the NMC guidance on cases involving sexual misconduct

Mr Sanghera submitted that when considering which sanction to impose, the panel should

start with the least restrictive before arriving at the appropriate one. He submitted that to

take no further action or impose a caution order would not be appropriate as it would not

address the seriousness of the case or protect the public. He submitted that a conditions

of practice order was not appropriate or sufficient to protect patients or service users or to

address any concerns about public confidence or proper professional standards and

conduct.

Finally, he submitted that a suspension order would not be sufficient in this case. He

submitted that Mr Mhindurwa’s conduct raises fundamental questions about his

professionalism and is fundamentally incompatible with continuing to be on the register.

As a result, public confidence in nurses, midwives and nursing associates cannot be

maintained if he is not removed from the register. He submitted that a period of

suspension would not be sufficient to protect patients, public confidence in nurses,

midwives or nursing associates, or professional standards. He therefore submitted that the

appropriate sanction in this case is a striking off order.

Decision and reasons on sanction

Having found Mr Mhindurwa’s fitness to practise currently impaired, the panel went on to

consider what sanction, if any, it should impose in this case. The panel has borne in mind

that any sanction imposed must be appropriate and proportionate and, although not

intended to be punitive in its effect, may have such consequences. The panel had careful

regard to the SG. The decision on sanction is a matter for the panel independently

exercising its own judgement.

The panel took into account the following aggravating features:

• Mr Mhindurwa abused his position of trust as hospital manager.

• Mr Mhindurwa’s lack of insight and remorse into misconduct.

• Little evidence that Mr Mhindurwa has adequately addressed his misconduct or

strengthened his practice.

• Mr Mhindurwa’s misconduct was not isolated, involved a number of acts in relation

to three different colleagues over a number of months and occurred very quickly on

his arrival to the hospital.

• Mr Mhindurwa’s conduct put patients at risk of suffering harm.

The panel was of the view that there are no mitigating features in this case.

The panel first considered whether to take no action but concluded that this would be

inappropriate in view of the seriousness of the case. The panel decided that it would

neither protect the public nor be in the public interest to take no further action.

It then considered the imposition of a caution order but again determined that, due to the

seriousness of the case, and the public protection issues identified, an order that does not

restrict Mr Mhindurwa’s practice would not be appropriate in the circumstances. The SG

states that a caution order may be appropriate where ‘the case is at the lower end of the

spectrum of impaired fitness to practise and the panel wishes to mark that the behaviour

was unacceptable and must not happen again.’ The panel considered that Mr

Mhindurwa’s misconduct was not at the lower end of the spectrum and that a caution

order would be inappropriate in view of the seriousness of the case. The panel decided

that it would be neither proportionate nor in the public interest to impose a caution order.

The panel next considered whether placing conditions of practice on Mr Mhindurwa’s

registration would be a sufficient and appropriate response. The panel is of the view that

there are no practical or workable conditions that could be formulated, given the nature of

the charges in this case. The misconduct identified in this case was attitudinal and was not

something that can be addressed through retraining. The panel also had no evidence that

Mr Mhindurwa would be willing to comply with conditions. Furthermore, the panel

concluded that the placing of conditions on Mr Mhindurwa’s registration would not

adequately address the seriousness of this case and would not protect the public.

The panel then went on to consider whether a suspension order would be an appropriate

sanction. The SG states that a suspension order may be appropriate where some of the

following factors are apparent:

• A single instance of misconduct but where a lesser sanction is not

sufficient;

• No evidence of harmful deep-seated personality or attitudinal problems;

• No evidence of repetition of behaviour since the incident;

• The Committee is satisfied that the nurse or midwife has insight and does

not pose a significant risk of repeating behaviour;

The panel considered that Mr Mhindurwa’s misconduct was not a single instance but

involved a number of acts in relation to three different colleagues over a number of

months. There is evidence of deep-seated attitudinal problems as his misconduct was

sexually motivated and involved sexual harassment as well as bullying and intimidation.

The panel saw no evidence that he has repeated his behaviour since these incidents but

because of his lack of insight and remediation he poses a serious risk of repeating his

behaviour. The panel therefore determined that the conduct, as highlighted by the facts

found proved, was a significant departure from the standards expected of a registered

nurse. The panel was satisfied that the serious breach of the fundamental tenets of the

profession evidenced by Mr Mhindurwa’s actions is fundamentally incompatible with him

remaining on the register.

In this particular case, the panel determined that a suspension order would not be a

sufficient, appropriate or proportionate sanction.

Finally, in looking at a striking-off order, the panel took note of the following paragraphs of

the SG:

• Do the regulatory concerns about the nurse or midwife raise

fundamental questions about their professionalism?

• Can public confidence in nurses and midwives be maintained if the

nurse or midwife is not removed from the register?

• Is striking-off the only sanction which will be sufficient to protect

patients, members of the public, or maintain professional standards?

Mr Mhindurwa’s actions were significant departures from the standards expected of a

registered nurse and are fundamentally incompatible with him remaining on the register.

The panel was of the view that the findings in this particular case demonstrate that Mr

Mhindurwa’s actions were serious and to allow him to continue practising would

undermine public confidence in the profession and in the NMC as a regulatory body.

Balancing all of these factors and after taking into account all the evidence before it during

this case, the panel determined that the appropriate and proportionate sanction is that of a

striking-off order. Having regard to the effect of Mr Mhindurwa’s actions in bringing the

profession into disrepute by adversely affecting the public’s view of how a registered nurse

should conduct himself, the panel has concluded that nothing short of this would be

sufficient in this case. The panel had no specific information as to any adverse effects,

whether financial or otherwise, of a striking-off order on Mr Mhindurwa. However, the

panel was satisfied that Mr Mhindurwa’s own interests were substantially outweighed by

the public interest.

The panel considered that this order was necessary to mark the importance of maintaining

public confidence in the profession, and to send to the public and the profession a clear

message about the standard of behaviour required of a registered nurse.

This decision will be confirmed to Mr Mhindurwa in writing.

Interim order

As the striking-off order cannot take effect until the end of the 28-day appeal period, the

panel has considered whether an interim order is required in the specific circumstances of

this case. It may only make an interim order if it is satisfied that it is necessary for the

protection of the public, is otherwise in the public interest or in Mr Mhindurwa’s own

interests until the striking-off order takes effect. The panel heard and accepted the advice

of the legal assessor.

Submissions on interim order

The panel took account of the submissions made by Mr Sanghera. He submitted that an

interim suspension order was necessary for the protection of the public and is in the wider

public interest in order to cover the appeal period. He submitted that the length of the

interim order is a matter for the panel.

Decision and reasons on interim order

The panel was satisfied that an interim order is necessary for the protection of the public

and is otherwise in the public interest. The panel had regard to the seriousness of the

facts found proved and the reasons set out in its decision for the substantive order in

reaching the decision to impose an interim order.

The panel co



