Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Health & Fitness UK: Zimbabwean mental health Nurse Emerly Gumbura faces fit to practice hearing
Health & FitnessWorld News

UK: Zimbabwean mental health Nurse Emerly Gumbura faces fit to practice hearing

by reporter263
written by reporter263
170419 17th April 2019 NMC POrtland Place

A Psychiatric Registered nurse, Emerly Gumbura will face allegations at a fitness to practice hearing on 23 Jan – 03 Feb 2023.

More to follow.

OTHERS LIKED:

.

data-full-width="">

You may also like

Prince Harry says Queen led to break-up with Zimbabwean girlfriend Chelsy Davy

Zimbabwe health workers face 6 months jail if they strike

Kwekwe doctor dead after stings from garage bee swarm

2,600 Zimbabwe Registered Nurses Fled £82 Monthly Pay to UK in 2022

Kenyan woman and hacking syndicate rob ZimDef of $120m years after Jonathan...

Stunner Arrested

About Us

We cover Zimbabwe community fairly, Accurately and Independently 24/7.

  • Harare. London. USA
  • Phone: (263)07429600417
  • Email: zimbabwenewslive@gmail.com
  • Skype: zimnewslive

Feature Posts

Murehwa assault on elderly Citizens Coalition for Change members: More details emerge
UK: Zimbabwean mental health Nurse Emerly Gumbura faces fit to practice hearing
Man falls to his death from Crowne Plaza hotel room in front of horrified crowd
Prince Harry says Queen led to break-up with Zimbabwean girlfriend Chelsy Davy

Useful Links

Newsletter

(c) 2022 – TheZimbabwenewslive.com

Facebook Twitter Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Email
@2021 - All Right Reserved. The Zimbabwenewslive.com
error: Content is protected !!