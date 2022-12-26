UK : Zimbabwean Owned SM Butchers Forced to Close Due to ‘widespread and severe’ Cockroach infestation

Cockroaches inside the premises: Photo: Walsall Council.

A butcher’s shop owned by a Zimbabwean businessman in Walsall has been forced to close due to a widespread infestation of cockroaches.

Walsall Council environmental health officers were “shocked” when they found the infestation of German cockroaches at SM Butchers on Stafford Street, Walsall.

The shop was shut with immediate effect on October 27 with a Hygiene Emergency Prohibition Notice.

The closure was confirmed at Walsall Magistrates Court on October 31, where the infestation was described as ‘widespread and severe’.

Council bosses say the premises will not be authorised to reopen until a pest control company has been enlisted to eradicate the infestation and thoroughly cleaned the premises.



Councillor Garry Perry, deputy leader and portfolio holder for resilient communities said: “Cockroach infestations are a serious public health concern and I want to thank our environmental health officers once again for their hard work to keep our community safe.

“As the weather gets colder, many pests will be looking for somewhere warm to live so business owners need to be even more vigilant to ensure that premises are kept clean and entry points into the property are dealt with.



“We want to see local businesses flourish so these closures are not taken lightly. We are always keen to engage with business owners to give advice and guidance to help prevent these issues arising.”-