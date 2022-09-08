Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
UK : Zimbabwean woman found dead in room at Manchester's Britannia Hotel

Hloniphile Moyo

An unemployed probation officer from Sale was tragically found dead in a hotel room.

Hloniphile Moyo, known as Chloe to her family, was tragically found dead in a room at the Britannia Hotel in Manchester on May 4, an inquest has heard.

A hearing at Manchester South Coroner’s Court heard that the 25-year-old, who was born in Zimbabwe, was reported missing from her home the day before, after she called her sister to “say goodbye”.

Senior police coroner’s officer Rita Wilkinson said: “Chloe suffered from depression and previous suicide attempts and was taking sertraline and abusing alcohol to cope with her depression.

“She was last seen by her sister on the evening of May 2 and then on the afternoon of May 3 the deceased facetimed to say goodbye so she was reported missing from home.

“Activity was traced to Chloe’s account and she was found [at the Brittania].”

Chloe was identified at the scene by a police officer, using her driving licence and unique tattoos and jewellery which had been described to the police by her family.

Assistant coroner Adrian Farrow heard that Chloe’s cause of death had been listed as alcohol toxicity, contributed to by alcohol fatty liver disease.

He adjourned the hearing for a full inquest on October 21, with an additional hearing due to take place on September 19 to ensure all necessary evidence is in place.

Source – Evening News

