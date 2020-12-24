UK:Zimbabwean rapist tied up victim for two hours and told her to make ‘goodbye message’ for her mum

Tinashe Mubereki, 23 who forcibly restrained and raped a woman at an address in Liverpool city centre

A rapist tied up his victim for two hours and asked her how she wanted to die in a sickening attack.

Tinashe Mubereki told the woman, in her 20s, to make a “goodbye message” for her mum and dangled a knife in front of her face.

The 23-year-old even asked his terrified victim if he should stab her or if he should suffocate her with a pillow before carrying out a “brutal rape” in a residence in Liverpool city centre in December 2019.

Mubereki was standing trial for charges of false imprisonment and rape, but after the jury had heard all the evidence he pleaded guilty to both.

He appeared at Liverpool Crown Court where he was sentenced by Judge David Swinnerton, who said he was a ‘dangerous’ offender.

The judge said: “You told her don’t scream, otherwise someone will get hurt.

“She was crying, you told her to stop making a noise.”

Judge Swinnerton noted that Mubereki had also threatened the woman with a knife as he was “putting it in her face, dangling it in her face.”

Quoting the rapist he said: “Do I stab you or do I suffocate you with a pillow? Someone is going to die.”

The judge added: “She genuinely and understandably thought she was going to die.”

He told the court that Mubereki then carried out the “brutal rape”.

Judge Swinnerton said: “There is no real mitigation, you had a trial, you have shown no remorse.”

Among his previous convictions in 2013 Mubereki, of Willow Way, Gillmoss, attempted to rob two people, one of which was a young female, by holding a knife to her throat.

Judge Swinnerton said Mubereki was a “dangerous” offender and jailed him for 15 years, with an extended three years on licence.

This type of sentence means he will spend at least two thirds of the custodial term – 10 years – behind bars.

Mubereki will then only be released at that stage if a parole board considers he is no longer a risk.

An indefinite restraining order preventing him from contacting the victim was also imposed.

Temporary Detective Inspector Laura Parr from Merseyside Police ’s Protecting Vulnerable People unit said the “shocking” case will have a long lasting impact on Mubereki’s victim and she praised her bravery.

She said: “This was a truly shocking incident, and the emotional pain Mubereki caused his victim will be long lasting.

“I would like to praise the bravery and courage of the victim, both for speaking to us to report the crime, and for the strength she has shown throughout the investigation and court process.

“I hope today’s outcome will not only provide her with some comfort, but encourage other victims to come forward and have the confidence in us as a police force, and the judicial system, to take reports seriously and ultimately to ensure justice is done.”

What to do if you are the victim of a sexual crime

There is help out there for victims of rape and sexual assault and other sexual crimes.

The NHS recommends a range of services and support networks which are gathered on the NHS Choices website.

Merseyside Police have specially trained officers who are experienced in investigating sexual assaults in the most sensitive way.

If you’d like to report online, rather than speaking to an officer by telephone in the first instance, you can use Merseyside Police’s online crime reporting service which is secure and confidential.

If you’d like to talk to someone, the national non-emergency telephone number is staffed 24/7 and can be reached by calling 101.

For emergency calls contact call 999

Information on the services offered locally is gathered on Merseyide Police’s website.

Charities offering advice include rapecrisis and safeline.

Det Insp Parr added: “Rape is a horrendous crime, which many victims understandably struggle to come to terms with. It can have a devastating effect on them for the rest of their lives, and there is no doubt this has had a significant impact on the young victim in this case over the past year. She will now have to live with this for her life.

“If you have been the victim of any sexual assault, I want you to know there is help and support available to you, both from Merseyside Police – where we have specially trained officers who will listen to you and treat you with sensitivity and compassion – and from reliable and trusted organisations and charities who will support you from your initial report and for as long as you need, right through the court process.

“I would urge anyone who has been victim of a rape or sexual assault to find it within themselves to tell someone they trust what has happened so that they do not continue to suffer in silence.”