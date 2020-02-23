Uncle Roland’s Baby Mama Gets Married, Lobola Paid

Michelle Kawome

Michelle Kawome , ex-wife to Uncle Rolland is off the market following speculation that she was about to replace Marry Chiwenga.

Michelle Kawome

This follows not long after the socialite made headlines after rumours emerged that she was poised to replace Marry Mabaiwa Chiwenga as Vice President Constantino’s next wife following their much-publicised divorce. However, Michelle(36) denied the reports saying that she was actually engaged to marry someone else.

Uncle Roland’s Baby Mama Finds New Love

The vivacious socialite first rose to infamy after an alleged love triangle with notorious playboy Roland Muchegwa, popularly known as Uncle Roland and the now late prominent Harare lawyer Edmore Jori. Jori who was in the employ of Winterton’s Legal Practitioners sadly perished in a car accident. He was reportedly chasing after Michelle from Pabloz Night club when the accident occurred.

Uncle Roland’s Baby Mama Finds New Love

Share this: Tweet





WhatsApp

Email



Print

