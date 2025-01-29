Unisa Refutes Walter Magaya’s Claims of Being a Graduate or Alumnus

The University of South Africa (Unisa) has issued a strong statement denying claims that Zimbabwean national, Walter Magaya, is a graduate or alumnus of the institution. The statement, released on Wednesday, January 29, 2025, comes in response to circulating social media posts and a video where Magaya purports to have been affiliated with the university.

Unisa clarified that its internal records show no evidence of Walter Magaya being enrolled or graduating from the university. The statement read:

“Based on the information provided by the media platform, the system of the university could not find any record showing that Mr. Magaya was ever registered or graduated with Unisa.”

The university categorically labeled any certificates Magaya may produce as fraudulent, emphasizing that they do not originate from Unisa.

False Honorary Doctorate Claims

Adding to the controversy, Unisa discovered a social media video in which Magaya allegedly claims to have received an honorary doctorate from the university. However, Unisa firmly denied this, stating:

“The university has never conferred any honorary doctorate on Mr. Magaya and strongly condemns this false claim.”

Legal Action and Brand Protection

Unisa has expressed concerns that such unfounded claims harm its brand and reputation. The university stated its intention to pursue legal action:

“We believe that conduct of this nature damages and brings our brand into disrepute, and we reserve the right to take appropriate corrective action.”

Relevant university authorities have been instructed to initiate the necessary legal proceedings to address this matter.

Impact on Unisa’s Reputation

Unisa, Africa’s largest open distance learning institution, prides itself on academic excellence and integrity. False affiliations such as these undermine the credibility of the institution and its alumni worldwide. The university has urged individuals and media outlets to verify claims before sharing them publicly.

Reactions on Social Media

The revelations have sparked mixed reactions on platforms such as Twitter and Facebook. Many users have applauded Unisa for swiftly addressing the misinformation, while others criticized the alleged misrepresentation by Magaya.