United Kingdom Based Zimbabwean Social Worker Struck Off for Touching Woman’s Breasts

A Zimbabwean social worker who groped a former client’s breasts outside her sleeping children’s bedroom has been kicked out of the profession. Lawrence Matenga tried to justify his actions by claiming it was culturally acceptable in his homeland to ask for a favour from a member of the community when in need.

His charges heard at The Health and Care Professions Tribunal Service are as follows:

On or around 29 May 2017, whilst employed as a registered Social Worker with Kent County Council, you:

Did not maintain professional boundaries in that you: a) Attended Service User A’s house between approximately midnight to 1am; b) After being admitted to Service User A’s home: Touched Service User A inappropriately on the breast(s) and/or thigh(s); Asked Service User A for sex and/or attempted to have sex with Service User A. Your actions described at particulars 1 a), and/or 1 b) (i) and/or 1 b) (ii) were sexually motivated. Your actions described at particulars 1 and/or 2 constitute misconduct.

Share this: Tweet





WhatsApp

Email



Print

