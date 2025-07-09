University of Zimbabwe Suspends Final-Year Student

HARARE – The University of Zimbabwe (UZ) has indefinitely suspended Narshon Taurai Kohlo, a final-year Bachelor of Science Honours in Accounting and Finance student, for allegedly leading an unauthorized protest on campus in May.

The disciplinary action was announced in a formal suspension letter dated July 7, 2025, and signed by Vice Chancellor Professor Paul Mapfumo. Kohlo (student ID R213769L) was accused of spearheading a demonstration at the UZ Halls of Residence on May 12, alongside fellow students identified as Blessing Mtisi, Nodeshar Maingehama, Tafadzwa Katsande Masimba, Tawananyasha Hove, and Mtukura Tariro.

According to the university, the group allegedly moved through student halls and dining areas, rallying others to join in while chanting slogans critical of university management.

Citing Rule 3.1.4 of the 1984 Rules of Student Conduct and Discipline (Ordinance 30), the Vice Chancellor said the protest constituted conduct “likely to harm the interests of the university or its members.”

“In light of the seriousness of the allegations,” Mapfumo wrote, “I have found it necessary… to suspend you, with immediate effect, from your studies at the University of Zimbabwe indefinitely, pending a disciplinary hearing.”

As part of the suspension, Kohlo is barred from entering the campus or any university-affiliated premises. He has been instructed to surrender his student ID to the university’s Asset Protection Services, and his access to the e-Mhare student portal has been revoked.

Mounting Student Tensions

The move comes amid growing unrest across Zimbabwe’s public universities, where students have protested rising tuition and accommodation fees, deteriorating campus conditions, and increasingly authoritarian disciplinary practices.

While the university has not issued an official press release, the suspension letter has already sparked criticism among student circles and is likely to draw attention from civil rights groups and legal observers.

As of publication, it remains unclear whether Kohlo or any of the named students have legal representation or plan to contest the charges. Attempts to reach student unions for comment were unsuccessful.

The case underscores the escalating tensions between university authorities and student activists in a climate of constrained civic expression.