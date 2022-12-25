US Police Arrest Suspect In Murder Of Son Of Zimbabwean National Hero

Khupo Mleya

Police in Lincoln, United States of America, have arrested a 23-year-old man in connection with the fatal shooting of Zimbabwean national Khupo Mleya (38).

Mleya was shot dead on Friday and the suspect was nabbed a day later, on Christmas Eve.

Khupo was the son of the late Brigadier General Fakazi Mleya who died in 2007 and was declared a national hero.

The suspect, Karsen Rezac was taken into custody less than two days after Khupo’s murder, the Lincoln Police Department said on Saturday in a news release.

Speaking at a Friday news conference, Police Chief Teresa Ewins said officers responding to a report of shots fired near 20th and Washington streets found Mleya outside his wrecked Jeep Patriot with multiple gunshot wounds at about 12:30 AM.

She said police officers performed CPR on him until medics with Lincoln Fire and Rescue arrived and continued efforts. Mleya, however, died at the scene.

Police took Rezac into custody near 28th Street and Tierra Drive on Saturday morning.

He was arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder and the use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony.

Police, however, offered no details on what led them to Rezac, who was taken to the Lancaster County Jail. He is expected to make his initial court appearance on Tuesday.

Ewins said investigators aren’t sure whether the crash came before or after the shooting.

Who was Khupo Mleya?

A Zimbabwean national, Mleya emigrated to the United States to attend school.

He married in Chadron in 2007 before moving to Lincoln in the 2010s.

Mleya and his wife had a daughter in May 2011 but the couple separated in 2014 and later divorced.

He had worked at the Lincoln bike shop Cycle Works.

He also spent time as a groundskeeper at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, where he was a student in the late 2010s.

Mleya had also been a student at Southeast Community College.

His friend, Collin Post, who he worked with at both Cycle Works and Frontier Harley-Davidson, said:

He had a way with people, man. He didn’t care who you were, what you were, or what you valued or whatever. He just wanted to know everything about you.

| NewZimbabwe.com