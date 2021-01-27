US$2,7m heist: Man sees cousin burying US$100 000 underground, steals it and buys 2 Honda Fit cars

Two Mhondoro men were on Monday dragged to court after one hid proceeds he had received from his father who participated in the US$2,7 million heist and the other later stole the loot that had been hidden underground.

Job Njowa, 23, was not asked to plead when he appeared before Harare magistrate Isheanesu Matova and was ordered to appear in court today.

Njowa is being charged for defeating the course of justice after he reportedly received US$100 000 from his father Shadreck Njowa who participated in the infamous money heist.

The son reportedly dug a pit in front of their kitchen in Madakuenda Village in Mhondoro and hid the money in a silver pot wrapped in a silver plastic bag and covered it.

He was reportedly seen by his cousin Tichaona Jowa who returned to the place the following morning at around 4am and stole the money.

Jowa appeared in court charged with theft and it is reported that he saw his cousin burying the money and returned to steal it but was also seen by another neighbour Luxury Nakumwa whom he gave US$5000 for him to keep quiet.

Jowa is reported to have left home and went on a spending spree, booking in lodges and bought two Honda Fit cars.

Information was received about the lavish money spending spree and he was arrested at Zimplats and led the police to Luxury Nakumwa where US$4900 was recovered and also led to the recovery of US$15 600.

Job Njowa implicated his father as the one whom he was assisting by burying the money.

Devoted Nyagano appeared for the State.

— HMetro