UZ Pro Vice Chancellor Prof Rosemary Moyana Succumbs To COVID-19

University of Zimbabwe Pro Vice Chancellor (Academic Affairs) Professor Rosemary Moyana

University of Zimbabwe(UZ) Pro Vice Chancellor, Academic Affairs, Professor Rosemary Moyana reportedly passed on early Thursday morning at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals.

The university, issued a statement on the passing on of the Professor.

“On behalf of the University of Zimbabwe Council, Staff and Students, the Vice Chancellor, Professor Paul Mapfumo regrets to inform the academic fraternity and the nation of the passing on of Professor Rosemary Moyana, Pro Vice Chancellor Academic Affairs,” reads the statement.

” Prof Moyana passed on early this morning at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals. As a University of Zimbabwe community, Professor Moyana’s passing on is a huge loss and we are devastated.”