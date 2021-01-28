Valencia seek to sign Nakamba

MARVELOUS Nakamba gave an impressive performance in Aston Villa’s 2-0 win over Newcastle last weekend and he now finds himself being linked with a move to Valencia.

El Mercantil Valenciano reported that Los Che have the Zimbabwean on their list of transfer targets and could make a move for the 27-year-old if they fail in their pursuit of Lucas Torreira, who Arsenal loaned out to Atletico Madrid in October.

Nakamba has made 42 appearances in all competitions for Villa since joining on a five-year deal from Club Brugge in 2019. However, he has struggled to hold down a regular starting place due to the trusted midfield partnership of Douglas Luiz and John McGinn, but clearly he has done enough to earn the attention of Valencia.

The La Liga outfit failed to replace Geoffrey Kondogbia in the summer transfer window and don’t have cover for Carlos Soler and Uros Racic. Their manager Javi Gracia has been forced to use right-back Daniel Wass in a makeshift role when injury struck Valencia’s engine room operators, so adding a midfielder is essential for Los Che.

Torreira has started only two La Liga games for Atletico this season, so Valencia fancy their chances of luring him away from the Wanda Metropolitano. The 24-year-old would need to request that his loan from Arsenal be cancelled and then agree a deal with Valencia, so time will tell whether that comes off.

If that doesn’t occur, then Villa may have to brace themselves for a bid for Nakamba in the coming days. – Read Aston Villa