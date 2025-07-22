Venus Williams Hints at Serena’s Possible Tennis Comeback

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Tennis legend Venus Williams has stirred excitement among fans after expressing hope that her sister, Serena Williams, might return to the tennis court.

Speaking ahead of her highly anticipated comeback at the DC Open, the 45-year-old Venus told reporters that Serena’s presence would make her own return even more meaningful.

“I keep saying to my team: ‘The only thing that would make this better is if she was here,’” Venus said, according to the Associated Press. “Like, we always did everything together, so of course I miss her.”

The comment comes just days after 43-year-old Serena shared a cryptic Instagram video showing her casually hitting balls on court in a sharp grey long-sleeve top and electric blue leggings. The video was simply captioned: “Still Serena.”

Serena, who retired in 2022 after a historic career including 23 Grand Slam titles, has long avoided the word “retirement.” In her Vogue cover story announcing her departure from the sport, she instead described the move as an “evolution.”

“I’ve been thinking of this as a transition… I’m evolving away from tennis, toward other things that are important to me,” she said at the time.

While fans eagerly await confirmation, Serena seems to be enjoying her time away from competitive tennis. She’s recently been spotted vacationing in Spain, flaunting her toned physique in a blue bikini while soaking up the sun aboard a luxury yacht.

Still, Venus left the door open.

“If she comes back, I’m sure she’ll let y’all know,” she added with a smile.

With the tennis world buzzing, the thought of a Williams sister reunion on the court whether competitive or exhibition is enough to reignite global excitement around the sport they helped define.