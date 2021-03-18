Vice President Constantino Chiwenga Receives Second Covid 19 Vaccine Jab

Vice President Constantino Chiwenga Receives Second Jab (Image Credit: The Herald)

Vice President Constantino Chiwenga received his second shot of the Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine this morning.

The VP received his vaccine at Wilkins Hospital in Harare where he urged Zimbabweans to embrace the programme.

He commended the speed with which the process is now being handled.

The Herald reports that VP Chiwenga said the expansion of the staff carrying out the vaccination process to include medical staff from local authorities, uniformed forces, and retirees would help to make the roll out faster.

“If we are to achieve our target of vaccinating 60 percent of the population, we have to do it faster and have the manpower to do it,” he said.

The government started the Covid-19 vaccination exercise about three weeks ago targeting frontline workers after receiving 200 000 Covid-19 vaccines from China.

VP Chiwenga was the first to receive the jab when Zimbabwe initially rolled out its vaccination programme last month.

As of March 15, 2021, Zimbabwe had 36 504 confirmed cases of Covid-19 infection, including 34 051 recoveries and 1 504 deaths.

To date, a total of 37 660 front-line workers have been vaccinated.

iHarare had also reported that following the procurement of the Sinopharm Covid-19 Vaccine from China last month the government of Zimbabwe has further authorized the use of three more vaccines in the fight against the global pandemic Covid-19.

The Medicines Control Authority of Zimbabwe recently officially authorized the use of Sinopharm and Sinovac shots from China, Russia’s Sputnik V, and India’s Covaxin, as the vaccines that will be used to vaccinate people against Covid-19.

The Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting recently tweeted that the second batch of Sinopharm Covid19 vaccines had arrived in Zimbabwe.

“The consignment has a total of 344 000 doses, consisting of the second Chinese donation of 200 000 doses plus the first 144 000 doses of Zimbabwe’s commercial order with Sinopharm,” said the Ministry.