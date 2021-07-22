Video : 14 Zimbabweans deported from the United Kingdom escorted by police into quarantine

14 Zimbabweans deported from the UK have been taken into quarratine after landing in Harare at 10AM on Thursday permanent Secretary for Information Publicity & Broadcasting Nick Mangwana has announced.

Writing on his twitter handle , Mr Mangwana added the deportees will have COVID-19 tests and quarantined for 10 days.

UK DEPORTEES UPDATE:

-14 Zimbabweans arrived today

-They have been taken to ZIPAM

-They will have COVID-19 tests and quarantined for 10 days.

-After being Covid-19 cleared they will join their families and communities . — Nick Mangwana (@nickmangwana) July 22, 2021

“We welcome these fellow citizens home. They will be safe and the same opportunities availed to everyone else will be available to them”, he added

This woman was waiting for her breadwinner-son who had been in the UK for 21 years, and left behind 3 children and a wife

FINAL DESTINATION: 2 ZUPCO buses carrying 14 Zimbabweans deported from the United Kingdom were escorted by police

