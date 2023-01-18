Arts & LifestyleMain News Video: Conductor dies in Nyamapanda bus crash by reporter263 11 hours ago written by reporter263 11 hours ago MUTOKOThere was a bus accident at Bondamakara along Nyamapanda highway yesterday which claimed the life of the bus conductor leaving other passengers injured. The bus hit a tipper truck while allegedly racing another bus. Mutoko public are complaining about these reckless races. pic.twitter.com/Rlh5gVVPKS— Nick Mangwana (@nickmangwana) January 18, 2023 Stop blaming the roads and gvt instead deal with the actual problem. pic.twitter.com/WXPzW2br8g — Une Mujoe 🇿🇼🇿🇦🇭🇰 (@mujoe_une) January 18, 2023 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail reporter263 previous post NewsDay Editor Accused of Taking Bribes Resigns next post WATCH: Speeding Rimbi Travel and Tours bus crash caught on camera You may also like WATCH: Speeding Rimbi Travel and Tours bus crash caught on camera 11 hours ago Man falls to his death from Crowne Plaza hotel room in front... 6 days ago Prince Harry says Queen led to break-up with Zimbabwean girlfriend Chelsy Davy 7 days ago Mai Titi Floors Olinda Chapel As Social Media War Turns Nasty 1 week ago Kwekwe doctor dead after stings from garage bee swarm 1 week ago Zanu-PF activists grab sugar plantation from white farmer 1 week ago