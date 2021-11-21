VIDEO: Drunk President Mnangagwa Helped To The Podium at Fundraising Dinner

Emmerson Mnangagwa

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa had to be helped to the podium by two aides who held his hands as he feebly made his way to the podium to address guests at a fundraising dinner at State House last night.

A video of Mnangagwa being helped to the podium by his aides has since gone viral on the social media, prompting speculation he may have turned up for the event in a drunken stupor.

Mnangagwa Drunk

However, officials from his office rushed to conclude he could have suffered extreme exhaustion after addressing successive events across the country in a few days.

The dinner was held to raise funds for students set to resume studies at the University of Zambia under his presidential scholarship.-NewZim

