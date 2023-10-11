Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Video: Ginimbi’s sister dies in a bus accident

by reporter263
Juliet Kadungure sister to the late flamboyant Genius ‘Ginimbi’ Kadungure died in a bus accident yesterday late at night on 10th October, the birthday of Ginimbi.

The accident occurred while coming from a Mozambique business trip.

The funeral wake is in Domboshava.

