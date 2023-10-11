Video: Ginimbi’s sister dies in a bus accident

Juliet Kadungure sister to the late flamboyant Genius ‘Ginimbi’ Kadungure died in a bus accident yesterday late at night on 10th October, the birthday of Ginimbi.
The accident occurred while coming from a Mozambique business trip.
The funeral wake is in Domboshava.
OTHERS LIKED:
- WATCH | GINIMBI’S EX-WIFE ZODWA INVOLVED IN AN ACCIDENT
- ‘Killer T impregnates Ginimbi’s Sister , Moves Into Domboshawa Mansion’
- Ginimbi’s Ex-Manager Ms Shally Spends US$15 000 On Teeth
- Ginimbi’s Rolls Royce Burns Again 2 Years After Accident, Months After Mysterious Warning
- Dj towers involved in a car accident days after Ginimbi attack
- DJ Towers Attacks Ginimbi for being Reckless With His Life
- Ginimbi’s Fraudulent Will Thrown Out by Harare Court
- Mnangagwa Gvnt Grabs Ginimbi’s Lamborghini and a Rolls Royce
- Gold Rush In Ginimbi’s Home Area
data-full-width="">