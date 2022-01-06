Video: Is Pokello Nare Lesbian?

Pokello and her bestie popularly known as Tanya the therapist have sent social media into overdrive after a video of them kissing each other went viral.
The video has got social media talking with many questioning if the two are now lesbians.
The video sparked mixed reactions as some social media users saw nothing wrong with the kiss since it was just a perk on the lips. A number of men were, however, really dumbfounded by the video as they questioned how two beautiful ladies could possibly choose to be lesbians.
Here are some of the reactions;
Meanwhile, the two have had many swooning over their friendship. The two are frequently seen together, often serving major bestie goals.
Seeing today is Tanya’s birthday, Pokello went all out to shower and celebrate her bestie’s birthday.
Posting on her Facebook page, Pokello wrote;“It’s my baby’s Birthday Today @tanya_the_therapistSuch beautiful soul you are, always a sister’s keeper, the most hands-on mother I know. #Thisis34 I wish for you all the things you pray for yourself. May God continue to bless you abundantly because no one is more deserving than youI Love You Mama “
