Video : Soul Jah Love speaks from the grave

Soul Jah Love continues to entertain Zimbabweans from the grave. At least that is what his life was all about, making people happy and enjoy every day, in this case he is seen encouraging happiness on a Sunday.

“Why should anyone be sad on a Sunday”, the artist says in one of his comedy skits.

My life your entertainment aptly describes this larger than life character who sadly passed on last Tuesday from apparent diabetes after a long battle with the disease almost ‘all his life’.

Soul Jah Love (real name Soul Musaka)

The 31-year-old chanter did his best to keep his fans entertained both musically and in person.

In a video seen by Harare Live, the artist entertains a number of ghetto youths, a trait that should be credited for him earning so much following and recognition on his death.

The man surely had a big funeral with thousands thronging Warren Hills cemetery where his body today lies next to hi father, as per his dying wishes.

Watch video below;

Hameni Munhu Wa Mwari….. #ripsouljahlove pic.twitter.com/XKsyZosqcP — M I S R E D (@iMisred) February 21, 2021