Viral Video Of A Female Prison Warder: More Details Emerge

MZANSI was left shocked by a prison poke between an inmate and a prison warder.

This over a video that has been doing the rounds on social media since last night, leaving many wondering why the warder would even allow this short-lived pleasure to be filmed.

“So, this woman messed up her career for something that didn’t even last for 10 minutes? Didn’t she see the prisoner turning his camera on?” Nathi Tweeted.

Munyai Gondo said he was shocked and didn’t understand why they would take a video of a little six minutes of pleasure.

“Imagine losing a job during this pandemic. Getting a job is like reversing your virginity. Imagine losing it just because you were chowed by a prisoner. Just imagine. This is embarrassing, to say the least, shame,” he said.

“Please spare a thought for people who will be affected by the actions of this warden. I pray and hope that she doesn’t have children or a husband,” Dlambulo tweeted.

KZN Correctional Services spokesman Singabakho Nxumalo said the department would take strong action against the official for the alleged coitus act with an inmate.

Nxumalo added that this took place at the Ncome Correctional Centre in KwaZulu-Natal region, and left the Department of Correctional Services appalled, embarrassed, and gutted.

“S_xual activities between inmates and correctional officials are shameful. These incidents can never be ascribed to what is expected of our officials,” said Nxumalo.

The officer involved has been identified and will be subjected to a disciplinary process with immediate effect. Disciplinary measures have also been instituted against the inmate.

“Correctional officials are expected to abide by a code of conduct, and despicable acts of s_xual activities with inmates shall never be tolerated,” said Nxumalo.

“We appeal to those in possession of the video to refrain from disseminating it,” he pleaded.– Daily Sun