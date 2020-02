VP Chiwenga Airlifted To South Africa After He Collapsed in Office

Vice President Constantino Chiwenga reportedly collapsed in his office on Wednesday last week and was flown to South Africa instead of China due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

According to Nehanda Radio, Chiwenga was spotted in Pretoria on Saturday in the company of his nieces Memory Chakuinga and her twin sister Evelyn.

He also visited the two properties that were bought by his estranged wife, Marry Chiwenga using money she allegedly externalized.

