VP Chiwenga loses $1,6 million worth of property

HARARE – Vice President Constantino Chiwenga lost $1,6 million worth of property after his Orchid Gardens farm in Domboshava was looted by his security detail, a court heard on Monday.

Tempson Dhauramanzi and Paul Ndlovu, both aged 30, and attached to the Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) Presidential Guard, appeared before a magistrate jointly charged with their accomplices Mind Makona, 32, a resident at Chiwenga’s property, and Edmore Huni of Hatcliff.

They were remanded in custody to Tuesday by Harare magistrate Judith Taruvinga for bail application.

Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) staff sergeant Ernest Sazunza is inexplicably cited as the complainant.

Prosecutors charge that on February 10 this year at around 6 pm, Dhauramanzi, Ndlovu, and Makona reported for duty as usual and secured the farm warehouse by locking all doors before deploying to their respective positions of night duty.

The next morning, the suspects carried out perimeter checks around the property only for Makona to discover that a 10,000-liter water tank had gone missing, the court heard.

He then advised the complainant, probably the security team boss at the farm, who in turn reported the matter to officers at Borrowdale Police Station.

Investigations led to Dhauramanzi’s arrest after a search at his room returned some of the loot.

Dhauramanzi then implicated Ndlovu, Makona, and two other accused persons who are still at large, revealing they were the ones who ran off with the water tank.

A search at Huni’s residence recovered 10×50 kg bags of PPC cement, a 15-meter floor carpet, 4 Singer sewing machines, and 2 pink satchels, prosecutors said.

Two boxes containing 8 folding plastic chairs, 9×9 inch brick force, a wheel spanner, 2 butchery cranes, 4 wheelbarrows, and some table clothes were allegedly recovered from Ndlovu and Makono.

The court also heard that 10 gold dinner plates, 6 white dinner plates, and 3 wine glasses were recovered from Dhauramanzi’s girlfriend, Nomatter Sithole.

Property valued at $1 million has since been recovered, leaving a balance of $650,000.

It remains unclear whether all the property was looted in one go or it was a gradual feeding frenzy.