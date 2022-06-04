Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Arts & Lifestyle VP Chiwenga Marries Army Colonel Baloyi
Arts & LifestylePoliticsZimbabwe

VP Chiwenga Marries Army Colonel Baloyi

by reporter263
written by reporter263
This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is Miniyothabo-Baloyi-760x600-1.jpg
Miniyothabo Baloyi, a soldier, has been rapidly promoted through the ranks as affair with Constantino Chiwenga blossoms. (Picture: ZimLive)

Vice President Constantino Chiwenga has moved on following a fallout out with his estranged former model wife Marry Mubaiwa.

The 65-year-old former army general is now married to Miniyothabo Baloyi, a 46 year old Army colonel.

The colonel is now the third Mrs Chiwenga in 13 years.

ZimLive quotes its military sources as saying:

The relationship has certainly helped her career. She [Baloyi] has had quite some success in academia, but she’s not a distinguished soldier.

Baloyi is said to be in a long-term relationship with Chiwenga and travelled to China last year – one of a handful of people allowed to visit him during his lengthy treatment there.

data-full-width="">

She is thought to be originally from Nkayi in Matabeleland North and holds a degree in Chinese, and two master’s degrees – one in business administration and a second in international relations.

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is baloyi2.jpg
Miniyothabo baloyi
This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is baloyi.jpg
Miniyothabo baloyi
This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is baloyi1.jpg
Miniyothabo baloyi

A family member confirmed the union without giving further details.

You may also like

Burna Boy refused Zanu PF offers of money to wear scarf

Shakira and Barcelona defender Gerard Pique announce separation after 11-year relationship

Corby Town Mayor, Tafadzwa Chikoto, Carried Through Streets In Britain

Pilot dies while performing midair aerobics at Zimbabwe airport

Angry Army Generals Confront Mnangagwa

Woman Strips Naked For Stunner On Stage

About Us

We cover Zimbabwe community fairly, Accurately and Independently 24/7.

  • Harare. London. USA
  • Phone: (263)07429600417
  • Email: zimbabwenewslive@gmail.com
  • Skype: zimnewslive

Feature Posts

Burna Boy refused Zanu PF offers of money to wear scarf
Shortage of condoms hit Zimbabwe
Shakira and Barcelona defender Gerard Pique announce separation after 11-year relationship
VP Chiwenga Marries Army Colonel Baloyi

Useful Links

Newsletter

(c) 2022 – TheZimbabwenewslive.com

Facebook Twitter Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Email
@2021 - All Right Reserved. The Zimbabwenewslive.com
error: Content is protected !!
%d bloggers like this: