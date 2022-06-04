VP Chiwenga Marries Army Colonel Baloyi

Miniyothabo Baloyi, a soldier, has been rapidly promoted through the ranks as affair with Constantino Chiwenga blossoms. (Picture: ZimLive)

Vice President Constantino Chiwenga has moved on following a fallout out with his estranged former model wife Marry Mubaiwa.

The 65-year-old former army general is now married to Miniyothabo Baloyi, a 46 year old Army colonel.

The colonel is now the third Mrs Chiwenga in 13 years.

ZimLive quotes its military sources as saying:

The relationship has certainly helped her career. She [Baloyi] has had quite some success in academia, but she’s not a distinguished soldier.

Baloyi is said to be in a long-term relationship with Chiwenga and travelled to China last year – one of a handful of people allowed to visit him during his lengthy treatment there.

She is thought to be originally from Nkayi in Matabeleland North and holds a degree in Chinese, and two master’s degrees – one in business administration and a second in international relations.

A family member confirmed the union without giving further details.

