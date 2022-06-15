Politics VP Chiwenga Ties The Knot With His Lover by reporter263 17 hours ago written by reporter263 17 hours ago Vice President Constantino Chiwenga has tied the knot with his partner Col Miniyothabo Baloyi, who is a serving member of the Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA).President Mnangagwa has since congratulated the couple.In a statement on Wednesday, Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Dr Misheck Sibanda said the First Family wishes the couple “a lifelong partnership full of love and affection”.“His Excellency the President, Dr E.D. Mnangagwa, wishes to inform the nation that Honourable Vice President, General (Retired) Dr CDGN Chiwenga, has tied the knot with his partner, Colonel Miniyothabo Baloyi. Col Baloyi is a serving officer in the Zimbabwe National Army, ZNA,” said Dr Sibanda.“The President, First Lady Amai Auxillia Mnangagwa (Dr) and the First Family wish the couple a lifelong partnership full of love and affection.” More to follow. Share this:TwitterFacebookLike this:Like Loading... 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail reporter263 previous post Sikhala arrested next post Katsande in hijacking incident You may also like VP Chiwenga Marries Army Colonel Baloyi 2 weeks ago Angry Army Generals Confront Mnangagwa 2 weeks ago Karoro granted bail 3 weeks ago Deputy Minister arrested for theft 4 weeks ago Three family members killed in Zimbabwe road crash laid to rest in... 4 weeks ago Musengezi in court for faking address to be elected into Zanu PF... 1 month ago