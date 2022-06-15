Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Politics VP Chiwenga Ties The Knot With His Lover
Politics

VP Chiwenga Ties The Knot With His Lover

by reporter263
written by reporter263
Vice President Constantino Chiwenga has tied the knot with his partner Col Miniyothabo Baloyi, who is a serving member of the Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA).
President Mnangagwa has since congratulated the couple.
In a statement on Wednesday, Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Dr Misheck Sibanda said the First Family wishes the couple “a lifelong partnership full of love and affection”.

“His Excellency the President, Dr E.D. Mnangagwa, wishes to inform the nation that Honourable Vice President, General (Retired) Dr CDGN Chiwenga, has tied the knot with his partner, Colonel Miniyothabo Baloyi. Col Baloyi is a serving officer in the Zimbabwe National Army, ZNA,” said Dr Sibanda.
“The President, First Lady Amai Auxillia Mnangagwa (Dr) and the First Family wish the couple a lifelong partnership full of love and affection.”

More to follow.

You may also like

VP Chiwenga Marries Army Colonel Baloyi

Angry Army Generals Confront Mnangagwa

Karoro granted bail

Deputy Minister arrested for theft

Three family members killed in Zimbabwe road crash laid to rest in...

Musengezi in court for faking address to be elected into Zanu PF...

About Us

We cover Zimbabwe community fairly, Accurately and Independently 24/7.

  • Harare. London. USA
  • Phone: (263)07429600417
  • Email: zimbabwenewslive@gmail.com
  • Skype: zimnewslive

Feature Posts

Katsande in hijacking incident
VP Chiwenga Ties The Knot With His Lover
Sikhala arrested
Ex Minister convicted for theft of laptops

Useful Links

Newsletter

(c) 2022 – TheZimbabwenewslive.com

Facebook Twitter Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Email
@2021 - All Right Reserved. The Zimbabwenewslive.com
error: Content is protected !!
%d bloggers like this: