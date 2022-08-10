VP Chiwenga’s new wife Minnie showcases her impeccable sytle

Serial divorcee VP Constantine Chiwenga’s new wife Minnie Baloyi showed off her impeccable sense of style as she attended Heroes Day Celebrations at National Sports Stadium on Tuesday.
The two tied the knot in June this year, before Chiwenga introduced Baloyi, an army colonel and Chinese language lecturer, to his family the following month.
Chiwenga was previously married to Jocelyn whom he divorced in 2010 and Marry, with whom they separated in 2019.
Court documents exposed Jocelyn’s bad temper which would see her beat up the former army general, before he decided to call it quits.
Marry on the other hand was divorced soon after Chiwenga’s long stay in hospital on allegations of attempting to kill him. In the matter still pending before the courts, Marry allegedly tampered with life support equipment to end Chiwenga’s life while he was admitted in a South African hospital.
OTHERS LIKED:
- VP CHIWENGA MARRIES ARMY COLONEL BALOYI
- VP Chiwenga to Plans to Marry Long Term Girlfriend Army Colonel Baloyi
- Chiwenga introduces new wife to family
- VP Chiwenga Ties The Knot With His Lover
- Prophet Shepherd Bushiri POISONED
- Uncle Roland’s Baby Mama Gets Married, Lobola Paid
- Marry’s Lawyer Explains Why VP Chiwenga Is Ditching The Former Model
- MARRY CHIWENGA REJECTS OUT OF COURT SETTLEMENT OFFER WITH HUSBAND, TELLS COURT TO SETTLE THE MATTER
- Chiwenga Flees Marry Divorce War , Hides At Mnangagwa ‘s Maize Fields
- Marry Chiwenga Demands US$40 000 A Month Maintenance
- Marry Chiwenga Accused Of Bringing Witch Doctors To Borrowdale Home
- Uncle Roland’s Ex-Wife Dismisses Rumours That She Is In A Relationship With VP Chiwenga
- CHIWENGA INTRODUCES NEW WIFE TO FAMILY
- PICTURES: Marry Mubaiwa-Chiwenga’s Children
- President Mnangagwa goes to his farm, hands over power to VP Constantino Chiwenga
- Chiwenga Still Commanding Army Commander , says Marry
- VIDEO: MARRY CHIWENGA COLLAPSES AFTER BANGING HEAD AGAINST CONCRETE BLOCK
- PHOTO: General Chiwenga’s picture in bed sets internet alight
- Marry Chiwenga: My Children Are Being Sexually Abused
- Marry Mubaiwa Turns Beggar, Accuses VP Chiwenga of Blocking Her Bank Accounts