Walter Masocha, Zimbabwe-Born Religious Leader, Jailed for 14 Years Over Sexual Abuse of Female Followers in Scotland

LIVINGSTON, Scotland – Walter Masocha, a Zimbabwe-born religious leader and self-styled prophet, has been sentenced to 14 years following his conviction for rape, attempted rape, and sexual assault of vulnerable female followers in Scotland.

The High Court in Livingston handed down the sentence, which includes 10 years in custody and a further four years of supervised release. Masocha, 57, exploited his position as founder and Archbishop of the Stirling-based Agape for All Nations Church to prey on women who trusted him as a spiritual guide.

Judge Susan Craig condemned Masocha as an “opportunistic sexual predator” who committed the “grossest breach of trust,” telling victims they had been “given to him by God” and using claims of divine authority to justify unwanted sexual contact.

Systematic Abuse of Trust

Masocha, who held a PhD from Strathclyde University and was revered by his congregation as “The Prophet” or “Man of God,” convinced followers that his hands and lips were holy. This manipulation, the court heard, allowed him to commit sexual acts against women and girls seeking spiritual counselling.

A jury found him guilty of four charges, including an attempted rape of a minor. The judge emphasised that the crime was halted only by circumstance, not moral restraint.

Victims and Impact

The abuse involved multiple parishioners over several years. One victim described Masocha as a father figure, while another sought him for spiritual guidance only to be assaulted. Two additional women gave testimony of similar abuse patterns, strengthening the case against him.

The court also noted that Masocha continued preaching while on remand, showing no remorse and refusing to accept responsibility.

Sentencing and Conditions

The sentence is backdated to July 2, 2025, when Masocha was remanded. Upon release, he will face strict community supervision and be barred from involvement in any faith-based activities without oversight.

He has been placed on the sex offenders register for life and issued with indefinite Non-Harassment Orders prohibiting contact with victims.

Church and Community Shock

Masocha founded the Agape for All Nations Church in 2007 after moving from Zimbabwe and built it into an organisation with more than 2,000 members worldwide. Many congregants referred to him as “Daddy,” underscoring the deep trust he abused.

Prosecutors described Masocha as a predator who believed his position placed him above suspicion. Advocate Depute Michael McIntosh said: