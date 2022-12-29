Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Warrant of arrest issued against former Botswana President Ian Khama

A warrant of arrest has been issued for former Botswana President Ian Khama. The warrant of arrest has been granted by the regional magistrate at Broadhurst in Botswana.

Former President Ian Khama, former top spy Isaac Kgosi, and others have been issued arrest warrants, according to the court document. This relates to illegal firearms possession, and Khama has previously stated that this is part of political persecution.

The former President has been a fierce critic of Botswana President Mokgweetsi Masisi. Khama also once indicated that he will remain in South Africa as his life remains in danger in Botswana.

