Watch Bounty Lisa second emotional video to Soul Jah Love

Soul Jah Love’s ex-wife Bounty Lisa says the death of the Zimdancehall artiste is a loss to the country as whole.
In an exclusive interview with ZTN’sWilson Tawanda Kakurira in Harare today Bounty Lisa said she is not bitter over how their marriage collapsed.“It is God who brings people together and it is God who separates them,” she said.Bounty Lisa vowed to that continue recording music in honour of Soul Jah Love.“Music was his soul and I will continue to honour him through music,” said Bounty Lisa adding that some of the moments she shared with Soul Jah Love will remain a secret.Video Player