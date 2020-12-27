WATCH: Chaos At MDC-T Extraordinary Congress

There were chaotic scenes at the MDC-T’s Supreme Court-ordered extraordinary congress at the Harare International Conference (HICC) this Sunday after some delegates could not find their names on the voters’ roll. Party officials stopped the voting process and hold journalists who were interviewing delegates to go out as they were stalling the voting process. Reporters were later called back peacefully to allow the proceedings to take place. The congress is aimed at electing the heir to the late party founding leader, Morgan Tsvangirai, who succumbed to cancer on 14 February 2018.

Watch the video below: