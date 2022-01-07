Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
World News

Watch: Cyril Ramaphosa flees ANC meeting for fear of his life

President Cyril Ramaphosa has withdrawn from an engagement with the ANC Women’s League in Limpopo on Thursday, just moments before he was due to address crowds. His team has cited risks linked to ‘COVID-19’ and ‘credentials of those in attendance’.

WHY DID CYRIL RAMAPHOSA LEAVE THE ANCWL ADDRESS?

While seated in front of the audience, Deputy SSA Minister Zizi Kodwa could be seen approaching Ramaphosa, and then spoke with him personally. Shortly afterwards, the head of state left his seat, and did not return to the Lillian Ngoyi lecture…

COVID CHECKS, UNAUTHORISED ENTRIES FLAG ANCWL EVENT
It’s understood that two things irked the security detail at the event: Firstly, some people entered the building without being screened properly. This, according to ANC officials, presented a real risk to the president.

RAMAPHOSA LEAVES EVENT DUE TO ‘SECURITY RISKS’
Secondly, the size of the crowd inside the building was not ‘COVID compliant’. Ramaphosa and the ANC were hammered in the run-up to the 2021 Elections, for regularly flouting rules about gatherings at their rallies.

It seems the presidency is keen to avoid a similar situation this time around. Both Cyril and Limpopo Premier Stanley Mathabatha were escorted out of the venue, for reasons concerning safety and lockdown regulations.

