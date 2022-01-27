WATCH: Foreign National Whipped For “Taking Our Jobs” As Xenophobic Attacks Continue In South Africa

An unidentified man, apparently a foreign national has been whipped by South African citizens allegedly for “taking our jobs.”

This comes as xenophobic attacks have resurfaced in South Africa as locals claim that the ballooning employment rate among South Africans was being worsened by foreign nationals who were flocking into that country for jobs.

Watch an amateur video below for more.

The assailants are heard shouting “Hini elithathi imisebenzi yethu boSatan, Nguwe othathi imisebenzi yethu, tsamaya, hamba la” [you’re the ones taking our jobs, you disrespect us, go] as one of them whips the man who eventually gets into a car and drives away.

