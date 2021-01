Unconfirmed reports suggest that a police officer beat up a woman who was carrying a baby on her back with a baton in Harare on Tuesday.

It is further alleged that the police officer accidentally hit the woman’s baby that was wrapped on her back, killing the baby instantly.

The incident reportedly occurred along Second Street as the police officer was trying to disperse people from an illegal pick and drop point for Harare to Bindura commutters.

