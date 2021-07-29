Watch -Preacher Uebert Angel says Covid vaccine is the mark of the beast (666)

Uebert Angel

Zimbabwe’s Ambassador, Uebert Angel, is also another church-person who claimed that people should NOT be vaccinated because it was the mark of the beast (666).

He should also withdraw his statement!@UebertAngelAmb pic.twitter.com/LaPoneEeae — Team Pachedu 🇿🇼 Register to vote! (@PacheduZW) July 28, 2021

In March 2021, President Mnangagwa commissioned evangelical preacher Prophet Uebert Angel as Presidential envoy and Ambassador At Large to the America’s and Europe responsible for deepening investment in the country.

