Watch -Preacher Uebert Angel says Covid vaccine is the mark of the beast (666)

Zimbabwe’s Ambassador, Uebert Angel, is also another church-person who claimed that people should NOT be vaccinated because it was the mark of the beast (666).
In March 2021, President Mnangagwa commissioned evangelical preacher Prophet Uebert Angel as Presidential envoy and Ambassador At Large to the America’s and Europe responsible for deepening investment in the country.
