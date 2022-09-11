Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Religion WATCH| Prophet Angel ‘Accurately’ Predicts Queen Elizabeth’s Death
Religion

WATCH| Prophet Angel ‘Accurately’ Predicts Queen Elizabeth’s Death

by reporter263
written by reporter263

As the world is mourning the death of Queen Elizabeth, a video footage of UK-based Zimbabwean Prophet Uebert Angel prophesying her death has emerged on social media.

The charismatic evangelical preacher Prophet Uebert Angel ‘accurately predicted that Queen  Elizabeth won’t make it into next year (2023).

In a video dating back from the 2nd of January to July, Prophet Uebert Angel dropped prophecies about Queen Elizabeth’s death.

London Bridge is down you will hear that news. London Bridge means the Queen. Very soon, Prophet Uebert Angel prophesied.

Queen Elizabeth died on the 8th of September 2022. She died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, following a long battle with ill health since last October. She was the longest-reigning British monarch.

data-full-width="">
Ambassador Uebert Angel Queen Elizabeth Prophecy
Prophet Uebert Angel Queen Elizabeth Death Prophesies (Image Credit: Instagram)

Following Queen Elizabeth’s death, Ambassador Uebert Angel shared a video footage with a compilation of the prophesies he made about Queen Elizabeth’s demise.

In one prophesies he made on the 2nd of January, Prophet Uebert Angel said;

“I saw angels crying. They were looking at Buckingham place like this. Its not now, but it is coming. It is around the corner.” 

On the 16th of  January 2022, Prophet Uebert also made another prophecy pertaining to the Queen’s death. He said;

ttps://googleads.g.doubleclick.net/pagead/ads?client=ca-pub-9552338757057219&output

https://googleads.g.doubleclick.net/pagead/ads?client=ca-pub-9552338757057219&output=html&h=185&slotname=3846475548&adk=1311694782&adf=2598394344&pi=t.ma~as.3846475548&w=740&fwrn=4&lmt=1662937270&rafmt=11&psa=1&format=740×185&url=https%3A%2F%2Fiharare.com%2Fwatch-uk-based-zimbabwean-prophet-accurately-predicts-queen-elizabeths-demise%2F&wgl=1&uach=WyJXaW5kb3dzIiwiMTAuMC4wIiwieDg2IiwiIiwiMTA1LjAuNTE5NS4xMDIiLFtdLGZhbHNlLG51bGwsIjY0IixbWyJHb29nbGUgQ2hyb21lIiwiMTA1LjAuNTE5NS4xMDIiXSxbIk5vdClBO0JyYW5kIiwiOC4wLjAuMCJdLFsiQ2hyb21pdW0iLCIxMDUuMC41MTk1LjEwMiJdXSx0cnVlXQ..&dt=1662937270274&bpp=2&bdt=179&idt=170&shv=r20220907&mjsv=m202209080101&ptt=9&saldr=aa&abxe=1&cookie=ID%3Dec1f8e7394d1cb18-22004266d4d500c0%3AT%3D1662937206%3ART%3D1662937206%3AS%3DALNI_MYdlPBgmZQo14QEVHSVujTwd52eIg&prev_fmts=740×280%2C0x0&nras=1&correlator=5676005820188&frm=20&pv=1&ga_vid=1769899129.1662937206&ga_sid=1662937270&ga_hid=1367552772&ga_fc=1&ga_cid=2091577027.1662937207&rplot=4&u_tz=60&u_his=15&u_h=1080&u_w=1920&u_ah=1040&u_aw=1920&u_cd=24&u_sd=1&dmc=8&adx=246&ady=2659&biw=1903&bih=912&scr_x=0&scr_y=0&eid=44759875%2C44759926%2C44759837%2C31069448%2C44771548&oid=2&pvsid=120048424805091&tmod=432297371&uas=0&nvt=1&ref=https%3A%2F%2Fiharare.com%2F&eae=0&fc=896&brdim=0%2C0%2C0%2C0%2C1920%2C0%2C1920%2C1040%2C1920%2C912&vis=1&rsz=o%7Co%7CEebr%7C&abl=NS&pfx=0&fu=128&bc=31&ifi=2&uci=a!2&btvi=2&fsb=1&xpc=AdyOitFcIa&p=https%3A//iharare.com&dtd=178

“I told you I saw angels, weeping over Buckingham Palace. Because something was about to change. The changing of the guards in the royal family…”

He revealed that the spirit of the Lord told me something that the next few months were going to be very difficult.

Watch the video below;https://www.instagram.com/reel/CiQfbtjIiwY/embed/captioned/?cr=1&v=14&wp=540&rd=https%3A%2F%2Fiharare.com&rp=%2Fwatch-uk-based-zimbabwean-prophet-accurately-predicts-queen-elizabeths-demise%2F#%7B%22ci%22%3A0%2C%22os%22%3A372.7999999523163%2C%22ls%22%3A43.799999952316284%2C%22le%22%3A253.19999980926514%7D

Prophet Uebert Angel’s followers praised him for accurately predicting Queen Elizabeth’s death. Check out some of the responses from the video;

@bevean

Sir, just as you said that you saw Angels weeping over Buckingham palace, there was a heavy downpour and a double rainbow  over the palace around the time of her passing.

@emaliangel

Sharper than a two edged sword. The words of Prophet Angel never fall. God is indeed still speaking. Thank you Jesus.

@realrikkidoolan

You may also like

Sir Wicknell buys an expensive car for his church leader

WATCH: Uebert Angel Jr & Sri Lankan Girlfriend Serve Couple Goals In...

Prophet raped, impregnated two sisters on prayer mountain, court hears

Man dies during fasting

A new documentary considers the 1994 Ariel school UFO incident

Award-winning gospel singer Deborah Fraser dies

About Us

We cover Zimbabwe community fairly, Accurately and Independently 24/7.

  • Harare. London. USA
  • Phone: (263)07429600417
  • Email: zimbabwenewslive@gmail.com
  • Skype: zimnewslive

Feature Posts

WATCH| Prophet Angel ‘Accurately’ Predicts Queen Elizabeth’s Death
Remembering Queen Elizabeth II in Zimbabwe
Kariba Triplets Named After Mnangagwa
LATEST : UK Deports 9 More Zimbabweans

Useful Links

Newsletter

(c) 2022 – TheZimbabwenewslive.com

Facebook Twitter Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Email
@2021 - All Right Reserved. The Zimbabwenewslive.com
error: Content is protected !!