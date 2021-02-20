Watch : Seh Calaz embarass Soul Jah Love relatives

SEH Calaz surprised late Soul Jah Love had many people close to him; “Ndaisaziva kuti Soul Jah Love aiva nehama dzakawanda kudai,” questioning why the relatives let the chanter go through a miserable life.
One relative told him it was not in his position to ask them.
