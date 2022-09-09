Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
WATCH: Uebert Angel Jr & Sri Lankan Girlfriend Serve Couple Goals In Latest Tik Tok Challenge

Uebert Angel Jr and his girlfriend Mikkela Fernando served couple goals in their latest video together.

The son of United Kingdom-based Zimbabwean man of the cloth Uebert Angel and his wife Beverly participated in a Tik Tok video with his girlfriend Mikkela.

In the video, Uebert Angel Jr and Mikkela Fernando hold hands wearing casual outfits before disappearing and reappearing wearing formal clothing. Uebert Angel Jr then lovingly embraces Mikkela before the video ends.

Uebert Angel Jr and his girlfriend Mikkela Fernando enjoying some quality time (Image Credit: Instagram via Mikkela Fernando)

The video was posted by Mikkela Fernando on her official Instagram account and she kept it PG with the caption

“God loves me too much. He loves you more though 😉 @uebertangeljr 27.07.2022 – ♾🤍 Uebert”.

In response, Uebert Angel Jr took to the comments section and jokingly says he was forced to do the Tik Tok challenge by his girlfriend. He goes on to profess his love for Mikkela:

I was forced guys🙄 lol I love this girl…🤍

You can view the video below:

Instagram users took to the comments section to gush over the young couple. Here are some of the reactions:

munashe.angel:

You guys are my favourite couple, hands down 😍😍😍 love you both ❤️

abigail_mawiong:

Cutest sweetest both of u😍😍😍

ma_jo_r1:

This is Sooooooooooo L❤️vely.

jerusha_perera:

Excuse me- this is TOO cute !😍!

Uebert Angel Jr’s girlfriend Mikkela is unknown compared to her boyfriend. She is the daughter of Prophet Jerome Fernando. Her father is the Senior Overseer of The Glorious Church in Colombo, Sri Lanka. Mikkela’s mother is Pastor Melanie Fernando and she has a sister named Heavenya.

Mikkela Fernando’s father is the Chancellor of the Osborne University of Theology, United Kingdom. He was appointed to that post by his Spiritual Father, Prophet Uebert Angel.

