WATCH: Zimbabwe Police And Army Beat Citizens For Allegedly Defying Lockdown

Zimbabwe is on a 21-day lockdown that came into effect on the 30th of March to stop the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.
Statutory Instrument 83 of 2020 confines citizens to their homes and also suspends a number of activities.
- Coronavirus scare: Govt in quandary as 32 Zimbabweans arrive from UK
- Zimbabwe coronavirus scare: Three passengers not taken for 21-day mandatory quarantine
- Pastor Dies of Coronavirus After Proclaiming God is Larger Than This Dreaded Virus
- Coronavirus: Bill Gates warns it could be 18 months until life returns to normal
- China Kicks Off its 6G Research While World Burns Over 5G Coronavirus links
The deteriorating state of affairs is, however, making it difficult for the citizenry to comply with the lockdown regulations.
On a daily basis, they are found on streets or other forbidden places as they try to fend for their families.
Resultantly, some of them have been arrested or assaulted by lockdown enforcement agents. In an undated video below, police officers thrash unidentified people who had allegedly defied the lockdown regulations.
Watch the video below for more.Video Player: