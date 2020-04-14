WATCH: Zimbabwe Police And Army Beat Citizens For Allegedly Defying Lockdown

Zimbabwe is on a 21-day lockdown that came into effect on the 30th of March to stop the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

Statutory Instrument 83 of 2020 confines citizens to their homes and also suspends a number of activities.

The deteriorating state of affairs is, however, making it difficult for the citizenry to comply with the lockdown regulations.

On a daily basis, they are found on streets or other forbidden places as they try to fend for their families.

Resultantly, some of them have been arrested or assaulted by lockdown enforcement agents. In an undated video below, police officers thrash unidentified people who had allegedly defied the lockdown regulations.

