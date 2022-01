South Africans under Operation Dudula have launched a door-to-door manhunt for illegal Zimbabweans.

Video footage that has gone viral on the internet shows Zimbabweans being chased from vending stalls while others are riding roofs trying to run away from the marauding South African mob which is being accompanied by police officers and Home Affairs officials.

The mob belongs to the group #PutSouthAfricaFirst

Watch the video below:

